Street Corn and Shrimp Kebabs

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(14)
Courtesy Darnell Ferguson
Darnell Ferguson
Ingredients

Corn
  • 4 fresh corn cobs
  • 1 stick butter, room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups garlic aioli
  • bourbon-smoked paprika
  • grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
    • Bacon
  • 4 slices bacon
  • 4 tablespoons brown sugar
    • Shrimp
  • 20 medium shrimp
  • kebab skewers, soaked for at least 15 minutes in water and bourbon
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1/4 tablespoon cumin
  • 1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
    • Chimichurri Sauce
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup truffle oil
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 habanero chile, stemmed
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it's not only flavorful and fast to make, but it's unique and healthy at the same time. Plus, it's an easy recipe to get the whole family involved in.

    Preparation

    For the corn:

    1.

    Soak your corn with the husks in water overnight. Can be left in fridge or left out. If overnight is not possible, soak for at least three hours.

    2.

    Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

    3.

    Take corn out of the water and put it on the grill. Turn it every 5 minutes.

    4.

    While grilling, start making the compound butter for the corn. In a small bowl, mix the butter, garlic, Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper.

    5.

    After 15 minutes, take the husks off corn, put the corn back on the grill and brush it with the compound butter mixture.

    6.

    Once it's charred, take off the grill and put it on a plate, squirt some garlic aioli on top of each one, and sprinkle on some paprika, Parmesan cheese and chopped cilantro.

    For the bacon:

    1.

    While you have the grill going, dice the bacon.

    2.

    Put a skillet on the grill and add bacon; let it cook.

    3.

    Drain off the fat and add brown sugar and a little bit of water, which helps candy it. Cook until crispy.

    For the shrimp:

    1.

    Soak shrimp overnight with 1½ cups of water and 1/2 cup of bourbon. If not overnight, then at least for 3 hours.

    2.

    When ready, place four shrimps on each skewer.

    3.

    In a small bowl, mix salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin and paprika together. Brush the shrimp with vegetable oil on both sides and season evenly with the spice blend.

    4.

    Cook shrimp for approximately 6 minutes on each side. They should still look slightly pink and feel firm.

    For the chimichurri sauce:

    Place all the ingredients in blender and process until well chopped.

    To serve:

    Sprinkle the candied bacon on the corn to finish. Brush the chimichurri sauce on the shrimp and serve.

    Street Corn and Shrimp Kebabs

    Make shrimp kebobs and street corn for Father's Day

    June 18, 202104:31

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingGrillingPartySeafoodEntrées

