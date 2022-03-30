Another thing I love about fast-food taco places? The very nontraditional sides. I'm serving my tacos with crispy, spicy potatoes that also double as a hearty filling.

I know this may sound wild coming from a vegan chef, but I absolutely love fast food tacos. Well, it's not actually that crazy since Taco Bell actually has a lot of options for vegetarians! I wanted to recreate that drive-thru experience at home in a totally vegan way. These veggie taco su-primes are an ode to my childhood spent going to Taco Bell and indulging in fully loaded crispy, crunchy tacos. The awesome part is that my version still packs in a ton protein thanks to the magic of chickpea flour.

Preparation

For the vegan taco "meat" filling:

Add olive oil to a nonstick skillet and place on medium heat. Once hot, add cumin seeds, then allow them to become fragrant and pop for 30 seconds. Next, add the onions and garlic. Sauté for about 4 to 5 minutes until translucent and edges start browning. Add in the chipotle peppers and saute.

Then add the chickpea flour, mixing it into the onions and chipotle, breaking down any lumps. Once it smells toasty after about 2 minutes, slowly mix in the water and taco seasoning. The chickpea flour will begin to clump so break it down into crumbles to resemble ground meat.

Keep toasting in the skillet for about 7 to 8 minutes until the chickpea flour is cooked through and the color of the mixture is a dark reddish-brown. Reduce heat and add salt, black pepper and a squeeze of lime (or lemon) juice. Taste and adjust salt or seasoning if necessary. Remove from the heat before serving.

For the crispy potatoes:

In a large bowl, toss the diced potatoes with all of the seasonings and olive oil until well coated.

Add to air fryer basket and spread in an even layer. Cook at 350 F for about 10 to 15 minutes until the outside is crispy and inside is fork tender. Remove and cool.

Garnish with a dollop of vegan sour cream, scallions and cilantro, if desired.

To assemble tacos:

Assemble the hard-shell tacos by layering in the chickpea filling, sour cream, lettuce, cheddar shreds, tomato and cilantro. Serve immediately and enjoy!