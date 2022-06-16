Chef notes

I have to admit that when I first saw this dish on a menu, my body went through a wide range of emotions. At first, there was confusion. Well, is it chicken or is it steak? Then there was anger. Wait, someone took perfectly good ribeye and fried it like some chicken? Then there was joy. Oh, somebody took one of those cube steaks my momma used to make and battered it, fried it up golden-brown and bathed it in a gravy. Now that's something I can get down with.

Technique tip: Allowing the steaks to rest for 30 minutes after battering helps the flour adhere and helps prevent it falling off during frying, which causes the oil to burn. Don't crowd the pan. Each item you add to hot oil reduces the temperature of the oil and results in a slower cook time and increased oil absorption.

Swap option: You can use duck fat by itself or in combination with other high-smoke-point oils to add an extra depth of flavor to your chicken-fried steak. Don't be afraid to play around with the gravy. Duck fat can also be substituted for butter here. Also, garlic, cayenne or hot sauce can give the gravy an extra kick.