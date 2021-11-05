IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Smashed Avocado Fish Tacos

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Make fish tacos, sweet potato chips with chicken for Sunday Night Football

Nov. 5, 202102:42
Gaby Dalkin
Ingredients

Tacos
  • 2 tablespoons of your favorite all-purpose seasoning
  • 1 pound skinless cod, pin bones removed
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
  • lime wedges, to squeeze over fish
  • 8 small flour or corn tortillas
  • hot sauce of choice
  • cilantro, for garnish
    • Smashed Avocado
  • 2 ripe avocados, diced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
  • fresh lime juice, to taste

    • Chef notes

    This was one of my favorite recipes I developed while I was pregnant. It takes almost no time to make, it's insanely delicious, and it's one of those recipes you can make every week and never get bored. Grab some of your favorite store-bought salsa to switch up the flavors if you want to add some extra spice.

    Technique tip: Cod is a pretty forgiving fish, but you want a cast-iron or heavy-bottomed skillet so you get a great sear on the fish.

    Swap option: Any medium flaky fish would be great; this works with salmon perfectly.

    Preparation

    For the tacos:

    1.

    Sprinkle the seasoning all over the cod along with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil and let it stand for 5 minutes.

    2.

    Meanwhile, heat a grill pan on the stove or barbecue over medium-high heat and add the remaining olive oil.

    3.

    Season the fish with salt and pepper and cook, flipping halfway until easily flaked, about 6 to 8 minutes total. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the cooked fish and set aside.

    For the smashed avocado:

    While the fish is cooking, combine the diced avocado and chives in a small bowl and smash to combine. Season with salt, pepper and lime juice.

    To serve:

    Char the tortillas on both sides over an open flame.

    Gently break the fish into large chunks. Evenly distribute the smashed avocado on each tortilla and top with large flakes of the fish. Serve with hot sauce and cilantro on top, with extra limes on the side.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingHealthyQuickSeafoodSuper BowlTailgatingEntrées

