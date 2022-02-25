Chef notes

Who doesn’t love a good serving of shrimp and grits? In New Orleans, we love barbecue shrimp and, no, it’s not just slathered with some barbecue sauce. This is a traditional NOLA dish made with a lot of seasoning, herbs and damn good grits. Head-on shrimp are coated in a rich and buttery sauce loaded with Creole spice, that, when you plate up is best ladled over the dish so that there's plenty to get mopped up with a loaf of soft, crusty French bread.

If you're wary of a two-starch dish, don't be! The soppin' bread may just be the most important part of this and your tastebuds will thank you for it.

Technique tip: Try your best to get top quality fresh shrimp with the heads on. It makes all the difference.

Use stone ground grits. When they're done cooking, they should be a little loose in texture.

Swap option: You can substitute coconut milk for whole milk.