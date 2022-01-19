IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Waldorf Tuna Salad with Greek Yogurt

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
3
Carrie Parente

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup plain 2% Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (5-ounce) cans tuna, drained and flaked
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 1/2 cup grapes, halved
  • 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

    Chef notes

    Waldorf salad tastes like summer. A creamy, bright dressing livens up the tuna, and walnuts and grapes bring the texture. It's a substantial serving of protein and tastes fabulous on greens or with bread.

    Swap option: Exchange half an apple for walnuts for the same crunch but fewer calories and grams of fat.

    Preparation

    1.

    In medium size bowl, stir together Greek yogurt, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

    2.

    Add tuna, celery, grapes and walnuts. Stir to combine.

    3.

    Serve as a sandwich or over lettuce.  

    Recipe Tags

    American30 Minute MealsHealthyNo-cookTODAY TableSalads

