Chef notes

Waldorf salad tastes like summer. A creamy, bright dressing livens up the tuna, and walnuts and grapes bring the texture. It's a substantial serving of protein and tastes fabulous on greens or with bread.

Swap option: Exchange half an apple for walnuts for the same crunch but fewer calories and grams of fat.

