40 Father's Day brunch recipes whether your dad prefers sweet or savory

When it comes to Father's Day activities, my husband typically has no specific requests. Aside from wanting to spend the day with our kids and me, he doesn't ask for a Father's Day breakfast to wake up to, an elaborate Father's Day dinner or even some alone time (all of which he offers up to me on Mother's Day without question — hence making it one of my favorite holidays). He likes an easy day filled with the usual suspects of a Sunday with little ones.

But for me, and many home cooks, making beautiful food for someone special is a major way we express love. And making a nice, big Sunday brunch in honor of the man who does it all is an easy way to make his day a little easier.

So, let Dad sleep in. Intercept younger kids before they pounce into the bedroom and head to the kitchen to whip up a batch or two of the good stuff. I'm talking steak and eggs, breakfast casseroles, waffles topped with bacon, bourbon whipped cream and much more. Whether dad likes something light and easy or decadent enough to feed five dads, Father's Day is the day to indulge!

A great brunch spread starts with something savory and ends with something sweet. But since it's a holiday, dare to explore the possibilities: you know, ice cream on French toast, eggs on burgers and all that and a bag of hash browns. Whatever you make, dad is sure to feel the love. And if his sweet tooth can't be satiated by pancakes alone, bake him a Father's Day cake, too.

Savory brunch recipes

The spicy chorizo and eggs make this dish a little savory while the griddle cakes and candied bacon give this dish a sweet finish.

Sometimes even the best recipes need changing, adjusting and rethinking ... but not this one! I have been using this for over a decade and haven't changed it or even wanted to. This Bloody Mary is the perfect balance of spice, tomato goodness and booziness.

Let dad sleep in on Father's Day and surprise him with an easy egg skillet to start the day. Mushrooms are full of savory umami flavor and add a meaty texture to this dish … without the meat!

Who doesn't love deviled eggs? Jason Santos wanted to come up with a fun and original spin on the classic dish, but still keep it really yummy. Use a dad's favorite bread for this recipe to make it a true winner.

Strata, a savory bread pudding, is an excellent brunch dish to prepare for a crowd on Father's Day, and best when made ahead of time. To start, it's nice to have something that can be served family-style, just bring it to the table and you're done!

This egg sandwich with thick-cut bacon, peppery cheese and arugula, piled high on fluffy biscuits with sweet honey butter and spicy mayo is the flavor party you're looking for.

Pizza, but make it breakfast. This recipe is fun to make, quick to put together and perfect to share for a late morning, weekend brunch.

Who doesn’t love a corned beef hash? You can top it with eggs or you can have it just as a side on its own, but it's always a great way to use leftover corned beef. If you don’t like it so spicy, you can cut down the cherry peppers or leave them out entirely. It’s spicy, it’s meaty, it’s delicious and there's no doubt your dad will enjoy it.

Grab the muffin tin and make Father's Day brunch eggs-ceptionally easy — especially for an on-the-go day of adventure.

Candied bacon is reason enough to make any breakfast dish. When it's layered on top of a savory hash brown waffle with fried egg, it makes a perfect thing even better.

Give dad the gift of this slow-cooker casserole with the ingredients of a pulled pork sandwich but with a breakfast spin.

This isn't your average breakfast sandwich. Standard eggs get an upgrade with savory bacon and onions. Try it with mustard greens, arugula, baby kale, spinach or chard — any type of green that wilts will work well here.

Steak and eggs is a dad's dream breakfast and this recipe, with a garlicky fried rice that levels up the flavor profile, is totally worth a try.

Do the work the night before so that dad can wake up to a stick-to-his-ribs breakfast with all his favorites: eggs, hash browns, sausage and of course, cheese!

Avocado toast is already delicious, but in Curtis Stone’s recipe, adding the poached egg is a great way to kick it up a notch. The mojo sauce adds an extra spicy citrus flavor, too, taking the classically mild dish from bland to brilliant.

Layered with sausage, two kinds of cheese, savory sundried tomatoes, leafy greens and a base of the tried-and-true hash brown potatoes, this breakfast casserole has it all. Assemble the casserole at night and pop it in the oven on Father's Day morning.

Another take on steak for breakfast, this incredibly quick dish also makes a great breakfast for dinner when you're craving flavor but short on time.

In his version of shakshuka, Alon Shaya merges his Middle Eastern heritage with his adopted hometown of New Orleans by adding Cajun seasonings and Louisiana shrimp. The finishing touch is a swirl of green chili zhoug (or zhug) — a spicy herb and chili sauce that you'll want to pour all over everything.

Make a hearty breakfast Southern-style for dad with this skillet low-country boil. It's got shrimp, sausage, potato hash and cheese — what more could he ask for?

Chilaquiles are Mexican comfort food beyond compare. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, this one-pot meal of tortillas simmered in salsa makes everyone happy — especially since you can use whatever your favorite salsa happens to be to make this meal your own.

This is a quick, easy, flavorful and impressive way to serve eggs. It makes a basic breakfast feel extra special with minimal effort. The sauce and yolk combined make a glorious dipping sauce for crusty toast.

Barbecue whiz Matt Abdoo doesn’t pass up the chance to make his burger even better by topping it with an egg. His recipe has nicely toasted buns, sautéed peppers and onions, plus crispy bacon. The runny yolk from the sunny-side-up egg makes an incredibly rich sauce-like addition to an already fantastic burger.

For dads who love eggs doused in hot sauce, this cheesy casserole will delight them. Filled with chicken and gooey cheese, it may just turn into dinner, too.

Make a whole bunch of breakfast sandwiches in one pan, so your dad can grab as many as he wants. The slightly sweet rolls complement the saltiness of the bacon, and the crispy bacon is a perfect combo with the fluffy eggs.

This thick, peppered, sugary bacon might just be the best thing your dad will ever taste. "It’s easy, your entire house will smell divine, and you will impress just about anyone you serve it to," says Siri Daly.

This supremely delicious, and supremely easy, one–pot dish is great meal when you want something filling. Tostadas are layered with chorizo, cheese and a yummy sauce in a slow cooker, then eggs are added to poach in the savory mixture.

"You have no idea how coveted this recipe is. This particular bloody mary might be more famous than Carson (sorry, husband)," says Siri. "He has all of these ingredients stocked at home, in his dressing room at the TODAY show, in his trailer at 'The Voice,' in a Mary Poppins-style handbag (OK, that is fake news). The fact is, this blood mary is a highly requested beverage wherever he goes, and he has perfected it."

Sweet brunch recipes

"One of the things my wife, Deborah, loves to make is a Dutch baby," says Al Roker. "If pancakes and popovers had a baby, it would be a Dutch baby! Hers is savory with lots of cheese. I decided to switch it around and make a dessert, taking out the cheese and replacing it with vanilla and lemon. I think the best part is when you take it out of the oven... it's like a mutant soufflé!"

Let dad have a nip early with bourbon whipped cream on top of rich, chocolaty crepes flecked with orange and hazelnuts.

These pancakes are called basic, but they're anything but. Throw on dad's favorite toppings, from rich, creamy peanut butter to crunchy cookies to fresh fruit, and you're good to go.

French toast is wonderful because it's fluffy, decadent and completely crave-worthy. In lieu of maple syrup or honey, this sweet and smooth date caramel is the perfect pairing for this star of the breakfast table. This delicious version also happens to be dairy-free.

Make Al Roker's waffles with bacon slices seared into the center, drizzled in maple syrup. With this glorious concoction, Father's Day will be off to a delicious start.

If your dad loves decadent casseroles starring buttery bread and rich, dark chocolate, then this bread pudding is for him.

I scream, you scream, dad screams for ice cream! This lavish dish It only takes 20 minutes total, and kids will have a great time making it (and stealing it off dad's plate).

Most breakfast recipes call for eggs. But ground flax seeds mixed with water are a great replacement for an egg in pancakes or baking. These vegan pancakes are so good because they are fluffy, moist and so tasty. Plus, they make the whole house smell so nice and heavenly.

Can't decide between cinnamon rolls and pancakes for this special occasion? Give dad both! Warm cinnamon and brown sugar get swirled into fluffy pancakes for the ultimate morning mashup.

You can't go wrong with this classic breakfast food that's even better with peanut butter. Peanut butter gives this already rich morning staple a unique nutty kick.

These vegan banana donuts are baked, not fried, making them perfect for a better-for-you breakfast or lighter dessert. Banana and maple is a classic combo. To jazz these up, add chocolate chips into the doughnuts or decorate the tops with sprinkles.

No one would ever guess that these sweet, sticky, rich, nostalgic, comforting cinnamon rolls were vegan! The sweet potato puree in the icing adds earthy notes to the rolls while pecans add a nutty crunch. Warm cinnamon and sugar tie the whole treat together.

This Carson-favorite drink tastes like the tropics and will instantly transport your dad to a beach somewhere far away … just advise him to take it slow because these babies are strong!