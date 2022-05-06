Pasta salad have always been my favorite type of salad because of the limitless flavor possibilities it can take on, it's easy to bring on the go, and you can make it ahead of time. This one has bright citrus flavors, smoky and spicy notes from the chiles and loads of freshness from an assortment of vegetables. The best part about this recipe, other than the fact that its flavor improves as it sits in the fridge, is that you can customize it, adding whatever vegetables or pasta you have on hand.

Preparation

1.

Fill a large pot with salted water and bring to a boil. Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. While the noodles are cooking, fill a large bowl with cold water and ice. Once fully cooked, remove from the hot water and place into the ice bath. After the noodles are chilled, drain from the water and set aside.

2.

Combine mayo, lime juice, chile powder, grated garlic and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add in the chilled noodles, cucumber, carrots, snap peas, onion, basil and serrano pepper and toss with the sauce. Once all the ingredients are coated with the dressing, transfer onto a serving dish and garnish with crushed cashews.

3.

Serve right away or for the best results, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 5 days.