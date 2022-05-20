30 Father's Day breakfast recipes dad will love

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Whether your pop prefers sweet or savory foods, we've got your breakfast plans covered.

June 12, 201904:30
By Erica Chayes Wida

Whether dad is working hard by taking care of the kids at home or bringing home the bacon, it's time for him to eat some bacon.

That's right, pops: Moms shouldn't be the only ones who get treated to a beautiful breakfast in bed on their special day.

On June 19, give dad the gift of food, by starting with a delicious breakfast of hearty items and sweet treats, then treating him to Father's Day dinner. Here's a list of breakfast recipes that any dad will be asking for again and again.

Sweet Father's Day breakfast recipes

Peanut Butter French Toast
Robert Rosenthal/Short Order Dad
Robert Rosenthal, Short Order Dad

You can't go wrong with this classic breakfast food that's even better with peanut butter. Peanut butter gives this already rich morning staple a unique nutty kick.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chloe Coscarelli

Can't decide between cinnamon rolls and pancakes for this special occasion? Give dad both! Warm cinnamon and brown sugar get swirled into fluffy pancakes for the ultimate morning mashup.

Ice Cream French Toast
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Daphne Oz

If dad is really ready to indulge on Father's Day, then make French toast with melted, milky ice cream. It only takes 20 minutes total, and kids will have a great time making it (and stealing it off dad's plate).

Al Roker's homemade bacon waffles
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Al Roker

Dad does it all, so he should have it all — in one dish! Make Al Roker's waffles with bacon slices seared into the center, drizzled in maple syrup. With this glorious concoction, Father's Day will surely start off right.

Swiss Roll
Mike Smith / TODAY
Nikki Bidun

Swiss rolls give you all fantastic flavors of a layer cake in a fun, rolled-up package. The sweet swirls in this version are filled with light whipped cream and fruity jam.

Sunny Anderson's Easy Basic Pancakes
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Sunny Anderson

There's nothing better than a classic fluffy pancake to start dad's day. All you need is a bit of butter, a drizzle of maple syrup and any of his favorite toppings to finish them off.

Grill-Griddled French Toast
Casey Barber
Casey Barber

If you're firing up the grill for cookout festivities, why not make it an all-day affair and start with breakfast?

Blueberry French Toast Casserole
Courtesy Angie Mosier
Elizabeth Heiskell

This blueberry French toast is an amazing way to treat your dad. You can assemble it a day or two before and let it sit in the fridge. It actually does better because the creamy sauce and sweet blueberries have time to really soak into the bread.

Savory Father's Day breakfast recipes

Super 'Scriddle' Pancakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Darnell Ferguson

The spicy chorizo and eggs make this dish a little savory while the griddle cakes and candied bacon give this dish a sweet finish.

Baked Eggs with Mushrooms
Maya Visnyei
Sweet Potato Chronicles

Let dad sleep in on Father's Day and surprise him with an easy egg skillet to start the day. Mushrooms are full of savory umami flavor and add a meaty texture to this dish … without the meat!

Caramelized Onion, Spinach & Gruyere Strata with Tomatoes
Patty Lee / TODAY
Bobby Flay

Strata, a savory bread pudding, is an excellent brunch dish to prepare for a crowd on Father's Day. To start, it's nice to have something that can be served family-style, just bring it to the table and you're done! Additionally, the strata is best when made in advance. Assemble it the night before your gathering and simply transfer it from the fridge to the oven the next morning.

Deviled Egg Toast
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jason Santos

Jason Santos wanted to come up with a fun and original spin on the classic dish, but still keep it really yummy. Use a dad's favorite bread for this recipe to make it a true winner.

Shakshuka Pizza
Mike Smith / TODAY
Nikki Bidun

Pizza, but make it breakfast. This recipe is fun to make, quick to put together and perfect to share for a late morning, weekend brunch.

Bacon and Cheese Muffins with Soft-Boiled Egg
Casey Barber / TODAY
Brandi Milloy

These muffins are perfect for noshing and are a whole new take on bacon, egg and cheese.

Hash Brown Waffle with Fried Egg and Candied Bacon
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Brandi Milloy

Candied bacon. Need we say more?

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
Casey Barber
Casey Barber

Give dad the gift of this slow-cooker casserole and let him fall asleep on the couch in front of the TV.

Filipino Steak with Garlic Fried Rice
Evan Sung
Uncle Mike's Place

Let's just skip the small talk and get straight to the point: Steak for breakfast is probably dad's dream come true!

Slow-Cooker Lumberjack Breakfast Bake
Grace Parisi
Grace Parisi

Do the work the night before so that dad can wake up to a stick-to-his-ribs breakfast with all his favorites: eggs, hash browns, sausage and of course, cheese!

3-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza Bianco
Grace Parisi
Grace Parisi

Flatbreads are a great vehicle for cheese and eggs, making them an ideal choice for breakfast pizzas. Since this ridiculously easy recipe uses only three ingredients (oil, salt and pepper don’t count), you want to use ingredients that pack a lot of flavor. Look for naan or pocket-less pita seasoned with onion, garlic, olives, masala or chiles, and cheese with jalapenos, dill or caraway. And we're sure dad would not object to some prosciutto or bacon on top.

The Ultimate Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole
Casey Barber
Casey Barber

Layered with sausage, two kinds of cheese, savory sundried tomatoes, leafy greens and a base of the tried-and-true hash brown potatoes, this breakfast casserole has it all. Assemble the casserole at night and pop it in the oven on Father's Day morning.

Grilled Cheese Egg-in-a-Hole
Grace Parisi
Grace Parisi

Everyone loves a grilled cheese, and you can make dad feel extra special when he cuts into this and gets a delicious, runny yolk for dipping.

Donatella Arpaia's Steak and Eggs
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Donatella Arpaia

Start dad's day with hearty stick-to-your-ribs steak and eggs. This incredibly quick dish also makes a great breakfast for dinner when you're craving flavor but short on time.

Low Country Cast-Iron Skillet Scramble & Potato Hash
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
John Currence

Make a hearty breakfast Southern-style for dad with this skillet low-country boil. It's got shrimp, sausage, potato hash and cheese — what more could he ask for?

Corned Beef Hash with Cherry Peppers
bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Anne Burrell

I mean, who doesn’t love a corned beef hash? You can top it with eggs or you can have it just as a side on its own, but it's always a great way to use leftover corned beef. If you don’t like it so spicy, you can cut down the cherry peppers or leave them out entirely. It’s spicy, it’s meaty, it’s delicious and there's no doubt your dad will enjoy it.

Lightened-Up Chilaquiles (Breakfast Nachos)
Casey Barber
Casey Barber

They may not be the prettiest dish at the table, but chilaquiles are Mexican comfort food beyond compare. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, this one-pot meal of tortillas simmered in salsa makes everyone happy — especially since you can use whatever your favorite salsa happens to be to make this meal your own.

Baked Eggs in Spiced Tomato Sauce (Shakshuka)
Getty Images stock
Alejandra Ramos

This is a quick, easy, flavorful and impressive way to serve eggs. It makes a basic breakfast feel extra special with minimal effort. The sauce and yolk combined make a glorious dipping sauce for crusty toast.

Cheesy Chicken and Chile Breakfast Casserole
Ronnie Woo
Ronnie Woo

This dish is inexpensive and so easy to throw together with minimal leftover ingredients. The result is a hearty and luxurious breakfast dish that also happens to work well for dinner.

Breakfast Wellington Pockets
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Ryan Scott

Got an epic day of activities planned for dad? These hand-held breakfast pockets are great for grabbing on the way out the door. Plus, you can prep them ahead of time.

Crazy Rice
Courtesy Sunda New Asian
Billy Dec

This dish is a take on nasi goreng, an Indonesian style of fried rice that uses fish sauce, which delivers a great deal of umami to the dish. The great thing about this dish is that it can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's super versatile and a great way to use up leftover chicken and rice.

Brown Sugar Peppered Bacon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly

This thick, peppered, sugary bacon might just be the best thing your dad will ever taste. "It’s easy, your entire house will smell divine, and you will impress just about anyone you serve it to," says Siri Daly.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.