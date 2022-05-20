30 Father's Day breakfast recipes dad will love

Whether dad is working hard by taking care of the kids at home or bringing home the bacon, it's time for him to eat some bacon.

That's right, pops: Moms shouldn't be the only ones who get treated to a beautiful breakfast in bed on their special day.

On June 19, give dad the gift of food, by starting with a delicious breakfast of hearty items and sweet treats, then treating him to Father's Day dinner. Here's a list of breakfast recipes that any dad will be asking for again and again.

Sweet Father's Day breakfast recipes

You can't go wrong with this classic breakfast food that's even better with peanut butter. Peanut butter gives this already rich morning staple a unique nutty kick.

Can't decide between cinnamon rolls and pancakes for this special occasion? Give dad both! Warm cinnamon and brown sugar get swirled into fluffy pancakes for the ultimate morning mashup.

If dad is really ready to indulge on Father's Day, then make French toast with melted, milky ice cream. It only takes 20 minutes total, and kids will have a great time making it (and stealing it off dad's plate).

Dad does it all, so he should have it all — in one dish! Make Al Roker's waffles with bacon slices seared into the center, drizzled in maple syrup. With this glorious concoction, Father's Day will surely start off right.

Swiss rolls give you all fantastic flavors of a layer cake in a fun, rolled-up package. The sweet swirls in this version are filled with light whipped cream and fruity jam.

There's nothing better than a classic fluffy pancake to start dad's day. All you need is a bit of butter, a drizzle of maple syrup and any of his favorite toppings to finish them off.

If you're firing up the grill for cookout festivities, why not make it an all-day affair and start with breakfast?

This blueberry French toast is an amazing way to treat your dad. You can assemble it a day or two before and let it sit in the fridge. It actually does better because the creamy sauce and sweet blueberries have time to really soak into the bread.

Savory Father's Day breakfast recipes

The spicy chorizo and eggs make this dish a little savory while the griddle cakes and candied bacon give this dish a sweet finish.

Let dad sleep in on Father's Day and surprise him with an easy egg skillet to start the day. Mushrooms are full of savory umami flavor and add a meaty texture to this dish … without the meat!

Strata, a savory bread pudding, is an excellent brunch dish to prepare for a crowd on Father's Day. To start, it's nice to have something that can be served family-style, just bring it to the table and you're done! Additionally, the strata is best when made in advance. Assemble it the night before your gathering and simply transfer it from the fridge to the oven the next morning.

Jason Santos wanted to come up with a fun and original spin on the classic dish, but still keep it really yummy. Use a dad's favorite bread for this recipe to make it a true winner.

Pizza, but make it breakfast. This recipe is fun to make, quick to put together and perfect to share for a late morning, weekend brunch.

These muffins are perfect for noshing and are a whole new take on bacon, egg and cheese.

Candied bacon. Need we say more?

Give dad the gift of this slow-cooker casserole and let him fall asleep on the couch in front of the TV.

Let's just skip the small talk and get straight to the point: Steak for breakfast is probably dad's dream come true!

Do the work the night before so that dad can wake up to a stick-to-his-ribs breakfast with all his favorites: eggs, hash browns, sausage and of course, cheese!

Flatbreads are a great vehicle for cheese and eggs, making them an ideal choice for breakfast pizzas. Since this ridiculously easy recipe uses only three ingredients (oil, salt and pepper don’t count), you want to use ingredients that pack a lot of flavor. Look for naan or pocket-less pita seasoned with onion, garlic, olives, masala or chiles, and cheese with jalapenos, dill or caraway. And we're sure dad would not object to some prosciutto or bacon on top.

Layered with sausage, two kinds of cheese, savory sundried tomatoes, leafy greens and a base of the tried-and-true hash brown potatoes, this breakfast casserole has it all. Assemble the casserole at night and pop it in the oven on Father's Day morning.

Everyone loves a grilled cheese, and you can make dad feel extra special when he cuts into this and gets a delicious, runny yolk for dipping.

Start dad's day with hearty stick-to-your-ribs steak and eggs. This incredibly quick dish also makes a great breakfast for dinner when you're craving flavor but short on time.

Make a hearty breakfast Southern-style for dad with this skillet low-country boil. It's got shrimp, sausage, potato hash and cheese — what more could he ask for?

I mean, who doesn’t love a corned beef hash? You can top it with eggs or you can have it just as a side on its own, but it's always a great way to use leftover corned beef. If you don’t like it so spicy, you can cut down the cherry peppers or leave them out entirely. It’s spicy, it’s meaty, it’s delicious and there's no doubt your dad will enjoy it.

They may not be the prettiest dish at the table, but chilaquiles are Mexican comfort food beyond compare. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, this one-pot meal of tortillas simmered in salsa makes everyone happy — especially since you can use whatever your favorite salsa happens to be to make this meal your own.

This is a quick, easy, flavorful and impressive way to serve eggs. It makes a basic breakfast feel extra special with minimal effort. The sauce and yolk combined make a glorious dipping sauce for crusty toast.

This dish is inexpensive and so easy to throw together with minimal leftover ingredients. The result is a hearty and luxurious breakfast dish that also happens to work well for dinner.

Got an epic day of activities planned for dad? These hand-held breakfast pockets are great for grabbing on the way out the door. Plus, you can prep them ahead of time.

This dish is a take on nasi goreng, an Indonesian style of fried rice that uses fish sauce, which delivers a great deal of umami to the dish. The great thing about this dish is that it can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's super versatile and a great way to use up leftover chicken and rice.

This thick, peppered, sugary bacon might just be the best thing your dad will ever taste. "It’s easy, your entire house will smell divine, and you will impress just about anyone you serve it to," says Siri Daly.