/ Source: TODAY
By Damon Stalworth

Damon Stalworth, aka "Chef D," owner of D's Original Takeout Grill in Los Angeles and uncle of comedian Tiffany Haddish, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of his signature barbecue recipes. He shows us how to make potato salad, grilled baby back ribs, meatless collard greens and garlicky peel-and-eat shrimp.

Chef D's Grilled and Glazed Baby Back Ribs
These ribs get infused with a ton of flavor from a wet rub and grilling process. I love serving these tasty ribs with summery salads, seasonal grilled veggies and traditional barbecue sides like baked beans, potato salad or mac and cheese.

Grilled Peel-and-Eat Shrimp
Peel and eat shrimp are a great interactive appetizer but also a conversation starter. Put out a big bowl of the flavorful morsels and let the party begin!

Southern Smoked Meatless Greens
These vegetarian greens are so good they will fool even the savviest culinary connoisseur. They get their meaty flavor from a blend of savory spices, liquid smoke and barbecue sauce.

Chef D's Potato Salad
This recipe reminds me of fishing with my grandparents. It was always a part of our lunch, served with either sandwiches or chicken, while we were out on the water.

Damon Stalworth