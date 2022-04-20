Chef notes

Pulled pork with barbecue sauce isn't just a dish — it's a technique. Browning and braising are core techniques that should be applied to tougher cuts of meat to make them fancy and tender.

The slaw is a flavorful, healthy, comforting and has the Asian flavors we all love. It's as tangy as it is creamy, with the apples adding a natural sweetness. It pairs perfectly with the pulled pork.

Technique tip: Cut the pork into smaller pieces so it cooks faster.

Swap option: Use red cabbage instead of green for the slaw or your favorite store-bought coleslaw.