How to grill pork chops perfectly: 6 easy tips from Bobby Flay

Get those coveted grill marks while keeping the meat as tender and juicy as possible.

Pork chops with balsamic glaze and peppers: Grill 'em like Bobby Flay

June 1, 201704:00
/ Source: TODAY
By Bobby Flay and Erica Chayes Wida

Grilled pork chops are a summer staple. The smoky meat goes beautifully with fresh, seasonal sides — from strawberry-topped salads to sweet and savory Mexican street corn.

To get those coveted grill marks and ensure the final result is as tender as it is juicy, TODAY Food spoke to chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Bobby Flay. So tie on your grilling apron and prepare to be the next pork-chop pitmaster.

Bobby Flay's Grilled Balsamic Pork Chops with Peppers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Bobby Flay

Pork Chop Pro Tips

Pick your pork: Whether you prefer boneless or bone-in chops, always try and go for the center cut to get the juiciest results.

Sunny Anderson's Easy Grilled Pork Chops
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson

Heat the grill: Make sure your grill is good and hot at medium-high to high heat. Not only will this give you perfectly charred sear marks, it will also help prevent the pork from sticking to the cooking surface.

Grilled Pork Chops with Pineapple and Homemade Barbecue Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Nick Mangold

Cook in cast iron: If you're grilling indoors, a heavy cast-iron grill pan is your best bet. They retain heat and provide a consistent and uniform cook.

Smoked Pork Chops with Sage Butter
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mark Anderson

Warm it up: Similarly to steaks, remove pork from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking to allow the internal temperature to rise so the chops cooks evenly.

Brined Pork Chops with Grilled Asparagus and Corn Salad
Megan Wheeler / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Jerome Grant

Let it rest: Let the pork chops rest for five minutes before cutting or serving them. This allows the juices in the meat to redistribute so they don't run out onto the plate and say right where you want them: In the meat to enjoy with each forkful.

Bobby Flay's Grilled Pork Chops with Jalapeño Pesto
Bobby Flay
Get The Recipe

Bobby Flay

Wait to glaze: Put glazes on your meat during the last few minutes of cooking. The sauce (especially sweet ones) will burn if applied too early.