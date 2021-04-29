How to grill pork chops perfectly: 6 easy tips from Bobby Flay

Grilled pork chops are a summer staple. The smoky meat goes beautifully with fresh, seasonal sides — from strawberry-topped salads to sweet and savory Mexican street corn.

To get those coveted grill marks and ensure the final result is as tender as it is juicy, TODAY Food spoke to chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Bobby Flay. So tie on your grilling apron and prepare to be the next pork-chop pitmaster.

Pork Chop Pro Tips

Pick your pork: Whether you prefer boneless or bone-in chops, always try and go for the center cut to get the juiciest results.

Heat the grill: Make sure your grill is good and hot at medium-high to high heat. Not only will this give you perfectly charred sear marks, it will also help prevent the pork from sticking to the cooking surface.

Cook in cast iron: If you're grilling indoors, a heavy cast-iron grill pan is your best bet. They retain heat and provide a consistent and uniform cook.

Warm it up: Similarly to steaks, remove pork from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking to allow the internal temperature to rise so the chops cooks evenly.

Let it rest: Let the pork chops rest for five minutes before cutting or serving them. This allows the juices in the meat to redistribute so they don't run out onto the plate and say right where you want them: In the meat to enjoy with each forkful.

Wait to glaze: Put glazes on your meat during the last few minutes of cooking. The sauce (especially sweet ones) will burn if applied too early.