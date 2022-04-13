Swap option: Use haddock instead of cod. Use a serrano chile instead of jalapeño for a spicier salsa.

Technique tip: Cook the fish in batches to help regulate the oil temperature. Add the honey, to taste, to balance the sweetness of the salsa.

I just love a great fish taco! The rice flour battered fish is just so crispy and stays moist inside. The salsa is so bright and refreshing and pairs perfectly with the crispy fish in the tacos.

Preparation

For the mango-black bean salsa:

1.

In a large bowl, gently stir the black beans, mango, red onion, jalapeño, lime juice, honey, olive oil and cilantro to combine.

2.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

3.

Serve immediately, or the salsa can be prepared and refrigerated, covered, up to 1 day ahead; bring to room temperature 1 hour before serving.

For the tacos:

1.

Add 1 cup of the rice flour to a large bowl and season with salt and pepper, to taste, and whisk to combine.

2.

Slowly add the water, whisking until fully combined; the batter should be smooth and runny.

3.

Pour 6-inches of oil into a deep fryer or Dutch oven and heat over medium heat to 360 F on a deep-fry thermometer.

4.

Put the remaining 1 cup of rice flour on a large plate and season with salt and pepper.

5.

Lay the cod on a sheet pan and season with salt and pepper.

6.

Dredge the fillets in the flour, tapping off any excess, then dip them in the batter, letting the excess run off.

7.

Working in batches, fry the fish until golden brown and cooked through, about 5 minutes.

8.

Transfer the fish to a wire rack-lined sheet pan and immediately season with a sprinkling of salt and some pepper.

To serve:

Spread some guacamole over a corn tortilla, lay a piece of fish on top, and top with Mango-Black Bean Salsa, pickled onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime.