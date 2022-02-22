Ingredients
- 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon chile powder
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 4 (6-ounce) chicken breasts or thighs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 (5.3-ounce) container Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon celery seeds
- 1/2 head red cabbage, shredded
- 1/2 bunch collard greens, shredded
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Granny Smith apple, cut into matchsticks
Chef notes
This recipe is full of flavor and has ingredients you can find in any store. As much as I loved fried food, blackened chicken is a wonderful alternative that has a slight crust from searing. And you still have that big, bold flavor that is synonymous with Southern food.
Preparation
For the chicken:
Combine all the spices together and rub generously over the chicken.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the seasoned chicken and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until the chicken is done until internal temperature reaches 165 F.
For the collard green slaw:
Whisk the cider vinegar, olive oil, Greek yogurt, sugar, Dijon mustard and celery seeds in a large bowl.
Add the red cabbage and collard greens; toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the apples with the slaw right before serving.
To serve:
Serve the blackened chicken with slaw on the side.