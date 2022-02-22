IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Blackened Chicken with Collard Green Slaw

SERVINGS
2-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(28)

Cajun chicken and bananas foster: Try these soul food recipes with a twist

Feb. 22, 202205:28
Millie Peartree
Ingredients

Chicken
  • 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 4 (6-ounce) chicken breasts or thighs
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
Collard Green Slaw
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 (5.3-ounce) container Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/2 head red cabbage, shredded
  • 1/2 bunch collard greens, shredded
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, cut into matchsticks

Chef notes

This recipe is full of flavor and has ingredients you can find in any store. As much as I loved fried food, blackened chicken is a wonderful alternative that has a slight crust from searing. And you still have that big, bold flavor that is synonymous with Southern food.

Preparation

For the chicken:

Combine all the spices together and rub generously over the chicken.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the seasoned chicken and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until the chicken is done until internal temperature reaches 165 F.

For the collard green slaw:

Whisk the cider vinegar, olive oil, Greek yogurt, sugar, Dijon mustard and celery seeds in a large bowl.

Add the red cabbage and collard greens; toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the apples with the slaw right before serving.

To serve:

Serve the blackened chicken with slaw on the side.

Blackened Chicken with Collard Green Slaw

Recipe Tags

Soul FoodSouthernChickenComfort FoodDinnerEasyHealthyEntrées

