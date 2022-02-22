This recipe is full of flavor and has ingredients you can find in any store. As much as I loved fried food, blackened chicken is a wonderful alternative that has a slight crust from searing. And you still have that big, bold flavor that is synonymous with Southern food.

Preparation

For the chicken:

Combine all the spices together and rub generously over the chicken.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the seasoned chicken and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until the chicken is done until internal temperature reaches 165 F.

For the collard green slaw:

Whisk the cider vinegar, olive oil, Greek yogurt, sugar, Dijon mustard and celery seeds in a large bowl.

Add the red cabbage and collard greens; toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the apples with the slaw right before serving.

To serve:

Serve the blackened chicken with slaw on the side.