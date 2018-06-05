Giada makes Father's Day fun and flavorful with steak, pasta and boozy ice cream

share tweet email

Chef, cookbook author, restaurateur and TV show host Giada De Laurentiis is cooking up a few of her favorite Father's Day recipes in honor of dads everywhere. She shows us how to make grilled Florentine-style rib-eye steak, cheesy one-pot pasta with fresh veggies and a gelato and wine affogato for dessert.

"Such a simple and delicious dish that takes me right back to Florence," says Giada. "It is an impressive center piece dish for any dinner, large or small."

"Even though it seems like it would be heavy and rich, this pasta stays light and fresh while still remaining very satisfying. There is just enough gorgonzola to add a velvety mouthfeel but not enough to overwhelm your palate."

"If you're looking for a dessert to wow your guests that is impressive, easy and delicious, this is the one! It takes just 10 minutes to prepare but the indulgent flavors of the red wine, warm cinnamon and zesty orange taste like you spent hours perfecting the silky sauce."

