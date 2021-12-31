Siri and Carson Daly ring in the new year with 7 sensational snacks and sips

Siri and Carson Daly are joining TODAY to share a a few of their favorite easy entertaining recipes for New Year's Eve. They show us how to make fried saltine snacks, corned beef and pickle roll ups, smashed pea and ricotta toasts, crispy rice bites with sushi-style salmon, a rosemary-infused fizzy cocktail, a classic sidecar cocktail and the best bloody mary ever!

Sensational Snacks

This retro snack — made famous at the New York City bar McSorley's — is simple and yet surprisingly addicting. You'll have your guests begging you for the recipe!

Carson and I both grew up loving this simple and tasty appetizer. It couldn't be easier to assemble and it's always a huge hit.

Peas often get a bad rap, but this dish transforms them into something fresh, bright and delicious. It doesn't hurt that crusty bread and creamy ricotta are involved, of course. This is a subtly sweet, mostly savory and entirely flavorful appetizer. The flecks of red pepper add a nice kick of heat, as well as a visual contrast to the bright green peas. It's the perfect dish to pass around at any gathering.

We love sushi! We typically go out or order it in, but it's a lot of fun to make your own. This is always a staple appetizer at restaurants and will be an impressive homemade hit at your next gathering.

Delicious Drinks

This is a very classic cocktail: It's fresh, classy and the bourbon offers a spicy warmth that is perfect for the holiday season.

This cocktail is vibrant, fresh and slightly sweet. The rosemary offers an earthy undertone and also makes it incredibly festive for the holidays — the perfect way to ring in the new year!

"You have no idea how coveted this recipe is. This particular bloody mary might be more famous than Carson (sorry, husband)," says Siri. "He has all of these ingredients stocked at home, in his dressing room at the TODAY show, in his trailer at 'The Voice,' in a Mary Poppins-style handbag (OK, that is fake news). The fact is, this blood mary is a highly requested beverage wherever he goes, and he has perfected it."

