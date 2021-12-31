IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

Siri and Carson Daly ring in the new year with 7 sensational snacks and sips

Celebrate New Year's Eve with festive cocktails and irresistible appetizers.

Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

Dec. 31, 202105:50
/ Source: TODAY
By Siri Daly and Carson Daly

Siri and Carson Daly are joining TODAY to share a a few of their favorite easy entertaining recipes for New Year's Eve. They show us how to make fried saltine snacks, corned beef and pickle roll ups, smashed pea and ricotta toasts, crispy rice bites with sushi-style salmon, a rosemary-infused fizzy cocktail, a classic sidecar cocktail and the best bloody mary ever!

Sensational Snacks

Siri's Fried Saltines
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri's Fried Saltines

Siri Daly

This retro snack — made famous at the New York City bar McSorley's — is simple and yet surprisingly addicting. You'll have your guests begging you for the recipe!

Siri's Corned Beef Pickle Roll-ups
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri's Corned Beef Pickle Roll-ups

Siri Daly

Carson and I both grew up loving this simple and tasty appetizer. It couldn't be easier to assemble and it's always a huge hit.

Siri's Smashed Pea and Ricotta Crostini
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri's Smashed Pea and Ricotta Crostini

Siri Daly

Peas often get a bad rap, but this dish transforms them into something fresh, bright and delicious. It doesn't hurt that crusty bread and creamy ricotta are involved, of course. This is a subtly sweet, mostly savory and entirely flavorful appetizer. The flecks of red pepper add a nice kick of heat, as well as a visual contrast to the bright green peas. It's the perfect dish to pass around at any gathering.

Siri's Crispy Rice with Spicy Salmon
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri's Crispy Rice with Spicy Salmon

Siri Daly

We love sushi! We typically go out or order it in, but it's a lot of fun to make your own. This is always a staple appetizer at restaurants and will be an impressive homemade hit at your next gathering.

Delicious Drinks

Siri's Bourbon Sidecar Cocktail
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Siri's Bourbon Sidecar Cocktail

Siri Daly

This is a very classic cocktail: It's fresh, classy and the bourbon offers a spicy warmth that is perfect for the holiday season.

Siri's Rosemary Fizz Cocktail
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri's Rosemary Fizz Cocktail

Siri Daly

This cocktail is vibrant, fresh and slightly sweet. The rosemary offers an earthy undertone and also makes it incredibly festive for the holidays — the perfect way to ring in the new year!

Carson's Magical, Hangover-Curing Bloody Mary
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Carson's Magical, Hangover-Curing Bloody Mary

Carson Daly

"You have no idea how coveted this recipe is. This particular bloody mary might be more famous than Carson (sorry, husband)," says Siri. "He has all of these ingredients stocked at home, in his dressing room at the TODAY show, in his trailer at 'The Voice,' in a Mary Poppins-style handbag (OK, that is fake news). The fact is, this blood mary is a highly requested beverage wherever he goes, and he has perfected it."

If you like those party-perfect recipes, you should also try these:

Siri Daly's Cookie Butter Truffles
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Cookie Butter Truffles

Siri Daly
Siri Daly's Cranberry-Avocado Salsa
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Cranberry-Avocado Salsa

Siri Daly
Siri Daly
Carson Daly