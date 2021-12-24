IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(7)

Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

Dec. 24, 202103:49
Zane Holmquist
COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(7)

Ingredients

Everything Seasoning (makes about 1½ cups)
  • 4 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 4 tablespoons black sesame seeds
  • 4 tablespoons poppy seeds
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoons fennel seeds
  • 3 tablespoons dried garlic flakes
  • 3 tablespoons dried onion flakes
    • Cranberry Mustard (makes 4 cups)
  • 3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 shallot, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup whole-grain mustard
  • 1 teaspoon malt vinegar
  • 1 orange, zested and juiced
  • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 1 small piece (about 2 inches) peeled, fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
    • Pigs-in-a-Blanket
  • 4 large (1/4-pound) all-beef hot dogs
  • cups Everything Seasoning (recipe above)
  • sheets puff pastry
  • 2 eggs, beaten

    • Chef notes

    I have loved everything bagels since my early days of cooking in New York. Through the years, I have created several recipes using this spice blend. Pigs-in-a-blanket take me back to my childhood in Utah but I wanted to come up with a more grown-up, "everything" version. This is a great recipe for family snacks any time of year but is especially fun for the holidays to counter the abundance of sweet snacks. The cranberry mustard is also great served with roasted turkey or pork and added to turkey sandwiches.

    Swap option: You can substitute turkey dogs for regular hot dogs.

    Preparation

    For the everything seasoning:

    Combine all ingredients.

    For the cranberry mustard:

    1.

    Place all ingredients in a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan.

    2.

    Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes at medium-high heat.

    3.

    Stir the mixture often, crushing the cranberries as they soften, creating a chunky relish texture.

    4.

    Cool to room temperature; remove the star anise.

    For the pigs in a blanket:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Cut hot dogs into quarters.

    3.

    Pour the everything spice into a shallow bowl or onto a plate; set aside.

    4.

    Cut puff pastry into strips narrower than the hot dogs (about 3/4-by-5-inches long). Lay out the puff pastry strips on a cutting board and, using a pastry brush, brush the strips with the beaten egg. Roll each section of hot dog in one of the puff pastry strips until all are rolled. Brush the outside of each roll with the remainder of the beaten egg. Roll each in everything spice and place on a sheet pan.

    5.

    Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until the pastry has browned.

    Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard

    Recipe Tags

    ChristmasComfort FoodEntertainingNew Year'sPartyAppetizersHors d'Oeuvres

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa