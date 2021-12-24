Swap option: You can substitute turkey dogs for regular hot dogs.

I have loved everything bagels since my early days of cooking in New York. Through the years, I have created several recipes using this spice blend. Pigs-in-a-blanket take me back to my childhood in Utah but I wanted to come up with a more grown-up, "everything" version. This is a great recipe for family snacks any time of year but is especially fun for the holidays to counter the abundance of sweet snacks. The cranberry mustard is also great served with roasted turkey or pork and added to turkey sandwiches.

Preparation

For the everything seasoning:

Combine all ingredients.

For the cranberry mustard:

1.

Place all ingredients in a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan.

2.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes at medium-high heat.

3.

Stir the mixture often, crushing the cranberries as they soften, creating a chunky relish texture.

4.

Cool to room temperature; remove the star anise.

For the pigs in a blanket:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Cut hot dogs into quarters.

3.

Pour the everything spice into a shallow bowl or onto a plate; set aside.

4.

Cut puff pastry into strips narrower than the hot dogs (about 3/4-by-5-inches long). Lay out the puff pastry strips on a cutting board and, using a pastry brush, brush the strips with the beaten egg. Roll each section of hot dog in one of the puff pastry strips until all are rolled. Brush the outside of each roll with the remainder of the beaten egg. Roll each in everything spice and place on a sheet pan.

5.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until the pastry has browned.