23 Christmas cocktails to make the season merry and bright

Add a little sparkle to the season with festive libations made to ignite the Christmas spirit. These cocktails were created to warm you from the inside out. Whether it's the bourbon, Campari or vodka that brings on that snuggly feeling or the heat from an infused hot cider, mulled wine or spiked, sweet coffee, these recipes were made to fend off winter chills.

Beautiful beverages, from family-friendly spiced ciders to versions with liberal pours of spiced rum, are a key part of menu planning for holiday gatherings. But they're certainly not limited to special occasions. When the garland is hung and the lights are twinkly, sometimes whipping up a restaurant-worthy cocktail with the ease of a few quick steps and common ingredients can feel like Christmas in a a glass.

So grab the shaker — or, hey, just a spoon — and jot down your favorite holiday cocktail recipes for this magical season. Enjoy a tipple during a major gift wrapping session or make a few batches for guests at a holiday gathering. Every single one of these wintry cocktails are worth whipping up — and the season is long enough to celebrate them all!

This drink looks and feels super festive for the holidays with very little effort. Start with a bottle of bubbles (preferably a dry prosecco or Champagne), add cranberry juice and pomegranate juice, give it a stir and top with a sprig of rosemary and fresh cranberries. It's both beautiful to look at and delicious to drink.

Classic mulled wine is dressed up with Campari and cranberries for a warm punch that also makes a beautiful centerpiece for your holiday party buffet table.

Whether served cold or hot, apple cider is a staple for the holiday season. The homemade spiced syrup in this recipe adds the complexity needed to wow your guests. Plus, the whole family can enjoy it together as a nonalcoholic beverage or it can be jazzed up with some alcohol to become a cocktail.

The zesty citrus flavor pairs well with the spice from the ginger in this bright, cold-weather cocktail. The subtle, crisp apple notes in sauvignon blanc also add some extra flair that round out the drink.

A traditional peppermint martini is a major sugar rush. Whip up my version of this festive drink and you’ll be able to enjoy the holidays without worrying about overdoing it on the sugar.

Enjoy a good cup of joe? Then you'll love this classic Keoke coffee cocktail. This warming drink ups the ante when it comes to a sweet holiday coffee beverage. Topped with a little whipped cream, it's a tasty treat.

The fresh ground nutmeg and cinnamon give this concoction an endless festive and delicious flavor.

If you're craving chocolate, this will satisfy your sweet tooth. It's so decadent and delicious, it can also serve as the grand finale instead of dessert.

Just like its namesake, this cocktail is spicy and complex, there's nothing sweet about it. And, like the Grinch's sly grin, it is mischievously delightful.

Rich white chocolate liqueur, vanilla vodka and cream make this cocktail sweet, cozy and perfect for a chilly Christmas night.

This easy eggnog recipe has all the sweet, creamy spiced goodness you want in this traditional holiday cocktail. Adding warm gingerbread cookies to the mix makes it all the more festive and delicious.

This versatile sparkling wine cocktail can be made with Champagne or prosecco and any kind of citrus fruit. A rosemary sprig is a pretty garnish that adds just a hint of flavor.

This is a simple and straightforward cocktail, but it tastes so bright and festive. The sweet raspberry notes and tart lime mingle perfectly on the palate.

Cool mint, Champagne and a little rum — that's all you need! This refreshing beverage will make everyone have a happy Christmas.

It takes about 30 seconds to make this eye-catching cocktail. The mint or basil garnish adds the perfect touch of green to an iced glass of sparkling red liquid.

When the weather outside is frightful, a classic dark and stormy might be just the thing to make everyone's mood a bit brighter. There are only three ingredients in this five-minute drink, and each is equally important.

Citrusy yet sweet with a hint of bitterness, this sparkling Italian Aperol spritz punch serves 12 to 16 and will have the whole party saying, "Buon Natale!"

Like gingerbread cookies, only smoother and with a kick of bourbon, this ginger-spiced apple cider cocktail can be made in single servings or scaled up to keep a group happy all evening. Just be sure to use one part bourbon to five parts apple cider.

An eggnog without the raw egg ends up being a bit lighter but still keeps the creamy, winter-spiced flavor everyone loves.

Using frozen cranberries makes this cocktail seasonal, festive and super simple to put together. Feel free to double the recipe and make two pitchers because it always seems goes too fast.

"For as long as I can remember my mom was blending away during the holidays, creating her famous Brandy Alexander cocktails. It’s as much a family tradition as the jolly man himself," says Carson.

This is the mulled wine recipe to end all mulled wine recipes. With all the wintry spices and notes of citrus, it’ll warm everyone up no matter how much snow is outside.

Bubbles aren't just for Champagne and seltzer. This drink is inspired by the beautiful wreaths decorating the shopfronts of New York City during the holidays. It will wake up your palate with the fiery kick of ginger!