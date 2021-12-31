Chef notes

This cocktail is vibrant, fresh and slightly sweet. The rosemary offers an earthy undertone and also makes it incredibly festive for the holidays — the perfect way to ring in the new year!

Technique tip: Making homemade simple syrup couldn't be easier and infusing it with ingredients such as rosemary is such an easy technique to enhance the flavor of any cocktail.

Swap option: Instead of vodka, try gin!

Special equipment: A cocktail shaker is useful but not necessary.