Siri's Rosemary Fizz Cocktail

Dec. 31, 202105:50
Siri Daly
Ingredients

Rosemary Syrup
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 3 sprigs rosemary
    • Cocktail
  • 2 ounces vodka
  • 1 ounce rosemary syrup (recipe above)
  • 2 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • club soda
  • pomegranate juice
  • 1 rosemary sprig, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This cocktail is vibrant, fresh and slightly sweet. The rosemary offers an earthy undertone and also makes it incredibly festive for the holidays — the perfect way to ring in the new year!

    Technique tip: Making homemade simple syrup couldn't be easier and infusing it with ingredients such as rosemary is such an easy technique to enhance the flavor of any cocktail.

    Swap option: Instead of vodka, try gin!

    Special equipment: A cocktail shaker is useful but not necessary.

    Preparation

    For the rosemary syrup:

    Combine the sugar, water and rosemary sprigs in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Once sugar is dissolved, remove from the heat and let cool. Strain the syrup (and you may store in an airtight container for up to 1 week).

    For the cocktail:

    Pour vodka, rosemary syrup and lemon juice into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake vigorously (if you do not have one, you can just simply combine the ingredients into an ice-filled glass and stir).

    Strain into an ice-filled glass and top off with club soda and a splash of pomegranate juice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

