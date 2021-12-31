Ingredients
Chef notes
This cocktail is vibrant, fresh and slightly sweet. The rosemary offers an earthy undertone and also makes it incredibly festive for the holidays — the perfect way to ring in the new year!
Technique tip: Making homemade simple syrup couldn't be easier and infusing it with ingredients such as rosemary is such an easy technique to enhance the flavor of any cocktail.
Swap option: Instead of vodka, try gin!
Special equipment: A cocktail shaker is useful but not necessary.
Preparation
For the rosemary syrup:
Combine the sugar, water and rosemary sprigs in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Once sugar is dissolved, remove from the heat and let cool. Strain the syrup (and you may store in an airtight container for up to 1 week).
For the cocktail:
Pour vodka, rosemary syrup and lemon juice into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake vigorously (if you do not have one, you can just simply combine the ingredients into an ice-filled glass and stir).
Strain into an ice-filled glass and top off with club soda and a splash of pomegranate juice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.