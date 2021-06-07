IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We found everything that's trending in summer fashion — for $40 or less

Classic Negroni Cocktail

Enjoy a chilled Italian Negroni on a hot summer night.
Ingredients

  • 1 blood orange
  • ounces gin
  • ounces Campari
  • ounces sweet vermouth

    • Chef notes

    Anyone (of legal drinking age) who loves Italian cuisine or culture has to try this classic cocktail. A Negroni is best known for its delicate balance of bitter, citrusy and sweet flavors. Paired with some olives, it's the perfect pre-dinner drink.

    Special equipment: Cocktail mixing glass and julep strainer

    Technique tip: Peel the orange over the cocktail mixing glass to catch the fragrant oils 

    Swap option: Use any orange instead of blood orange

    To make the Negroni's less spirit-forward cousin, the Americano, simply combine 1½ ounces Campari with 1½ ounces sweet vermouth and stir until chilled. Pour spirits into a highball glass, then top with club soda. 

     

     

    Preparation

    1.

    Using a vegetable peeler, peel a (2-inch) strip of skin from the blood orange directly over a cocktail mixing glass to catch any oils. Allow the peel to fall into the mixing glass.

    2.

    Fill the mixing glass with ice.

    3.

    Add the gin, Campari and sweet vermouth then stir with a cocktail spoon until very chilled, for at least 30 seconds.

    4.

    Using a julep strainer, strain the cocktail into an ice-filled rocks glass.

    5.

    Peel another strip of skin from the blood orange and twist.

    6.

    Rub the peel along the rim of the glass and drop into the cocktail. Serve immediately.

