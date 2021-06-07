Ingredients
Chef notes
Anyone (of legal drinking age) who loves Italian cuisine or culture has to try this classic cocktail. A Negroni is best known for its delicate balance of bitter, citrusy and sweet flavors. Paired with some olives, it's the perfect pre-dinner drink.
Special equipment: Cocktail mixing glass and julep strainer
Technique tip: Peel the orange over the cocktail mixing glass to catch the fragrant oils
Swap option: Use any orange instead of blood orange
To make the Negroni's less spirit-forward cousin, the Americano, simply combine 1½ ounces Campari with 1½ ounces sweet vermouth and stir until chilled. Pour spirits into a highball glass, then top with club soda.
Preparation1.
Using a vegetable peeler, peel a (2-inch) strip of skin from the blood orange directly over a cocktail mixing glass to catch any oils. Allow the peel to fall into the mixing glass.2.
Fill the mixing glass with ice.3.
Add the gin, Campari and sweet vermouth then stir with a cocktail spoon until very chilled, for at least 30 seconds.4.
Using a julep strainer, strain the cocktail into an ice-filled rocks glass.5.
Peel another strip of skin from the blood orange and twist.6.
Rub the peel along the rim of the glass and drop into the cocktail. Serve immediately.