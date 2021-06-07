Chef notes

Anyone (of legal drinking age) who loves Italian cuisine or culture has to try this classic cocktail. A Negroni is best known for its delicate balance of bitter, citrusy and sweet flavors. Paired with some olives, it's the perfect pre-dinner drink.

Special equipment: Cocktail mixing glass and julep strainer

Technique tip: Peel the orange over the cocktail mixing glass to catch the fragrant oils

Swap option: Use any orange instead of blood orange

To make the Negroni's less spirit-forward cousin, the Americano, simply combine 1½ ounces Campari with 1½ ounces sweet vermouth and stir until chilled. Pour spirits into a highball glass, then top with club soda.