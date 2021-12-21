Ingredients
Chef notes
If you're craving chocolate, then this will satisfy your sweet tooth. I really enjoy having this as the grand finale instead of dessert.
Technique tip: Gently rub the rim of the glass with orange peel and squeeze the peel over the glass. This will activate the aroma for the nose and orange essence on the rim for your lips to enjoy.
Swap option: Try this recipe using coffee liqueur instead of chocolate liqueur and decide which you like more!
Preparation
For the salted caramel syrup:1.
In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the sugar and 1/4 cup of water. Stir constantly until the sugar dissolves, 8 to 10 minutes. Turn up the heat to medium-high, cover and boil for 3 minutes.2.
Remove from heat. Add the remaining 1/4 cup of water in a slow stream, stirring constantly. Stir in the vanilla extract and salt.3.
Let the syrup cool completely, then transfer to a sealed container.
For the bourbon cozy:1.
Add the bourbon, liqueur and salted caramel syrup to stirring glass and 2 dashes of bitters.2.
Add ice and stir cocktail. Strain mixture into your rocks glass.3.
Garnish with orange peel, cinnamon stick and shaved chocolate.