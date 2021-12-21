Chef notes

If you're craving chocolate, then this will satisfy your sweet tooth. I really enjoy having this as the grand finale instead of dessert.

Technique tip: Gently rub the rim of the glass with orange peel and squeeze the peel over the glass. This will activate the aroma for the nose and orange essence on the rim for your lips to enjoy.

Swap option: Try this recipe using coffee liqueur instead of chocolate liqueur and decide which you like more!