My main goal when entertaining is to create a menu that leaves an impression from start to finish. Oftentimes, when it comes to picnics, cocktails are overlooked. I created this sangria recipe to remedy that. It is incredibly memorable and bursting with fresh, bold, summer flavors such as charred plum and sweet mint syrup. It's perfect for any occasion — from something celebratory to a quiet night in.

Preparation

1.

In a saucepan, mix together sugar, water and mint. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook for 10 minutes or until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture has reduced by half. Once finished cooking, set aside to cool for 15 to 20 minutes.

2.

Place a pan, preferably a cast-iron grill pan, on the stove over medium heat and wait for it to begin to smoke. In the meantime, brush the plums and jicama lightly with oil to prevent sticking. When the pan is ready, grill the plums and jicama until char marks form and they begin to caramelize. Remove from the pan and set aside to cool.

3.

Place the grilled plums, jicama and mint simple syrup into a blender and blend together until smooth. Once blended together, strain into a bowl and discard the solids.

4.

Pour the rosé, orange liqueur and blended plum syrup into a pitcher. Stir together until thoroughly combined. Then add in sliced oranges, lemons and mint leaves.

5.

Cover the pitcher with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 to 6 hours or overnight before serving. Pour over ice and add additional fresh sliced fruit to individual glasses.