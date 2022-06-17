This refreshing summer treat comes with an unexpected twist with the fragrant hint of Thai basil. Serve simply over ice on a hot day, add a splash of sparkling water to make it a spritzer or use it as the base for a delicious cocktail with a little vodka.

Preparation

1.

In a medium-sized, heavy bottom saucepan, add the water and sugar and bring to a boil. Stir gently to make sure all the sugar has dissolved, then remove the pan from heat.

2.

Add the basil and let steep for 15 minutes infuse the flavor.

3.

Strain off the basil leaves and refrigerate until cooled completely.

4.

Add the lemon juice an stir. Serve over ice and garnish with a sprig fo basil and lemon wedge.