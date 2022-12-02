62 Christmas dinner ideas for the ultimate holiday feast

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Like Santa and his reindeer, the perfect Christmas menu awaits.

By Erica Chayes Wida

It's almost Christmas and the number one thing on our to-do list (besides, ya know, buying the tree and decorating the house) is planning my Christmas menu. Thanksgiving may be moments behind us, but planning Christmas dinner is of utmost importance.

Why? Whether you're hosting a big holiday party, having family or friends over Christmas night or having a more intimate dinner beside the fireplace, nailing down the right holiday dinner menu is everything. Once you've selected the appetizers, say, a nice comforting soup or salad, side dishes and, of course, the main event, it will be easier to make a list and shop for nonperishables and must-haves as early as possible. Because no one wants to have to run around to five markets looking for half-and-half two days before the holiday.

If you've got plans to serve a crowd, there are helpful party planning tips to follow, especially around the holidays. For example, if you have the entertaining house in the family and you're hosting a big Christmas Eve dinner on Dec. 24 or Christmas brunch or breakfast, look for easier crowd-friendly recipes, like a slow-cooker beef stew or a prime rib roast. Something like that feels refined yet requires little work cooking and, served with a simple salad, can be plenty to impress guests. Then you can select your desserts and cocktails.

Whatever you choose, the important thing is that everyone enjoys themselves — including the host. After all, it's a menu fit for merrymaking!

Appetizers and hors d'oeuvres

Roasted Olives with Orange And Rosemary
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Olives with Orange And Rosemary

Lidia Bastianich

Big green Castelvetrano olives are delicious prepared this way, but any meaty olive will do well. The briny, salty flavor bursts when cooked alongside garlic cloves and lively citrus.

Giada's Grappa-Poached Pear Crostini
Giadzy
Get The Recipe

Giada's Grappa-Poached Pear Crostini

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis likes to whip up these crostini when guests stop by. "The poached pears are especially comforting as the weather gets cooler," she says. "They're easy to make and always delight a crowd."

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers

Mary McCartney

These inventive bites turn a classic bloody mary cocktail into a delectable appetizer. They're a refreshing departure from the usual party fare, are so fun to dip and they're vegan, too!

Fried Squash Rings with Pear, Dried Cherries and Feta
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fried Squash Rings with Pear, Dried Cherries and Feta

Erin French

Delicata squash rings are roasted, tempura-dredged, fried, then stuffed with a simple salad of raw pear, dried cherries, feta cheese and a few sprigs of arugula. The result is a sweet yet savory wonder, perfect for a starter or perhaps a decadent side dish on a holiday table.

Martha Stewart's Kale-Ricotta Dip
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Kale-Ricotta Dip

Martha Stewart

Most greens work well in this addictive dip recipe: Spinach, mustard greens, Swiss chard, collards, beet greens, and turnip greens each contribute their distinctive flavor, all with slightly different results.

Fancy Gougères
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fancy Gougères

Ashley Holt

It is so easy to enhance a traditional Pate a Choux recipe by simply adding grated cheese and pepper to the dough. It's the perfect vehicle for an easy, elegant appetizer. Be sure to brush the tops of the puffs with egg wash before baking for a beautiful, glossy crust.

Baked Clams
Anthony Michael Contrino
Get The Recipe

Baked Clams

Anthony Contrino

Baked clams are an impressive and delicious first course for Christmas. They're an elegant option that don't require too much work to make. Yet the result is a wonderful seafood dish that can be passed around or served at the dinner table.

Fritto Misto (Fried Seafood and Vegetables)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fritto Misto (Fried Seafood and Vegetables)

Anthony Scotto

Who doesn't love crispy fried food? This mix of fried seafood and vegetables is a classic Italian dish that's perfect for an Italian Christmas dinner, especially when entertaining.

Phyllo & Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Phyllo & Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars

Ryan Scott

Flaky, crisp phyllo dough, tender asparagus with a cheesy, salty filling — this easy-to-make appetizer will definitely be a hit at any holiday dinner.

Twice-Baked Potato Bites
Daniel Krieger / The Laws of Cooking...and How to Break Them
Get The Recipe

Twice-Baked Potato Bites

Justin Warner

Who knew that the humble new potato could be turned into shell casing for a bullet of flavor? These little bombs of cheesy, buttery flavor are a great way to fuel up for the holiday season.

Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard
Courtesy Robin Ventress
Get The Recipe

Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard

Zane Holmquist

This is a great recipe for family snacks any time of year but is especially fun for the holidays to counter the abundance of sweet snacks. The cranberry mustard is also great served with roasted turkey or pork and added to leftover sandwiches.

Martha Stewart's Baked Brie with Boozy Fruit Compote
Konstantin Kopachinsky / Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Baked Brie with Boozy Fruit Compote

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart's show-stopping, gooey baked brie is perfect for cocktail hour. "Your goal is to welcome guests with nibbles, not fill them up too much before the main event," she says. It's a perfect board to adorn with red-colored fruits and green herbs to make it as festive as you want.

Root Vegetable and Feta Bruschetta
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Root Vegetable and Feta Bruschetta

Stephanie Izard

The layers of flavor from this caponata are simple but powerful, while the salty bacon, capers and sweet raisins provide a nice variety of textures.

Baked Clams Oreganata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Baked Clams Oreganata

Elaina Scotto

Baked clams oreganata are a wonderful, fresh seafood to serve before a meal on Christmas night. Delicate, but also packed with flavor, these little jewels from the sea are great as a starter or a main attraction.

Ina Garten's Perfect Potato Pancakes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Perfect Potato Pancakes

Ina Garten

Potato pancakes are a favorite holiday dish of Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey. Her secret for the crispiest and creamiest ones is to combine both grated and mashed potatoes.

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

Casey Barber

These crab-stuffed mushrooms may look totally decadent, but they're actually light and airy, which means they're an ideal way to start a holiday celebration. And don't be shy about making a big batch — even if they're just for you and your loved ones.

Spicy Crab Dip
Getty Images/Cavan Images
Get The Recipe

Spicy Crab Dip

Alex Guarnaschelli

Alex Guarnaschelli's crab dip is such a great option for gatherings and get-togethers because it is so versatile. "I really like to maximize an expensive ingredient like crab and dip is a smart and tasty way to do just that," she says. "Buy really great quality crabmeat so it is front and center in the dish. But, if you do not like crab, swap it for chicken! If spicy isn't your thing, omit the cayenne pepper and Tabasco."

Goat Cheese Toasts
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Goat Cheese Toasts

Ina Garten

Whenever Ina has leftover baguette, she likes to slice it diagonally and keep it in the freezer. "This way I can make these cheesy toasts in minutes," she says. "Toast the bread slices, then add the garlic and goat cheese. They're perfect to serve with drinks or as a crouton to float on top of a bowl of soup."

Soups and salads

Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup
Alamy Stock
Get The Recipe

Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup

Daniel Boulud

This creamy winter soup contains nutty chestnuts with sweet celery root and apples. It'll set a smooth tone for the rest of the meal. Bonus: It can be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen so it's ready when you are.

Miso-White Bean Stew
Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Miso-White Bean Stew

Elena Besser

Paired with the earthy beans, fresh greens, whole grains and fragrant aromatics, the combination is much greater than the sum of its simple — and healthy — parts. Plus, the Parmesan rind adds a cheesy kick for a touch of indulgent flavor.

Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup with Labneh
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup with Labneh

Elena Besser

This recipe is so full of flavor. Fresh garlic, onions and ginger build the foundation of this soup. The coconut milk brings richness, and the miso paste provides a well-rounded depth of flavor that can't be beat.

One-Pot Potato Leek Soup
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Potato Leek Soup

Elena Besser

All the magic happens in just one pot for this recipe — allowing for minimal mess and super easy cleanup. The bright oniony flavors of the leeks and chives perk up the starchy potatoes. It can also be made ahead, frozen and reheated on Christmas Eve.

Onion Soup with Fontina Pasticciata
Armando Rafael
Get The Recipe

Onion Soup with Fontina Pasticciata

Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich gives French onion soup an Italian makeover. Mushrooms add an extra layer of earthiness to the soup while slow-cooked caramelized onions add deep flavor. Toasty bread, melty fontina and nutty Grana Padano provide the perfect crunchy, cheesy topping.

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson's Brussels sprout salad has the big flavors of the holidays — cranberries, pecans, rosemary, nutmeg — while still being fresh and light. It's a refreshing reprieve from all the heavy eating of the rest of the meal.

Kale Salad with Crispy Breadcrumbs
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Kale Salad with Crispy Breadcrumbs

Siri Daly

Kale is a hearty green that does well even in cold temperatures. Prepared with crispy breadcrumbs, a little salty cheese and rubbed in oil until tender, this kale salad is a keeper.

Giada's Crispy Orzo Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Crispy Orzo Salad

Giada De Laurentiis

This chopped antipasti salad has a twist that takes it to the next level: crunchy orzo! It is crispy, crunchy, refreshing and satisfying all at once.

Insalata Verde
Gentl & Hyers
Get The Recipe

Insalata Verde

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi

"We are devoted to this salad. We eat it every day. We crave it, in fact, and it is at our dining table nightly," say Rita Sodi and Jody Williams.

Entrées

Spiral Ham with Pineapple-Aleppo Glaze
Juan Paolo Alicante
Get The Recipe

Spiral Ham with Pineapple-Aleppo Glaze

Marcus Samuelsson

This Aleppo glaze is super flavorful and very versatile. Try it on other proteins, like chicken and salmon. It adds just a touch of heat but keeps the ham moist and sweet.

Ultimate Holiday Prime Rib Roast
Casey Barber / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ultimate Holiday Prime Rib Roast

Casey Barber

Cooking a prime rib roast — especially for company — can be intimidating. Impress without the stress with this no-fail guide to putting a perfect prime rib roast on the table.

Slow-Cooker Falling-Off-the-Bone Short Ribs
Jim Norton
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Falling-Off-the-Bone Short Ribs

Laura Frankel

This versatile, tasty cut of beef gives us everything you could ask for in meat. It's wonderfully tender and the marbling keeps it incredibly moist while cooking. The sauce for this recipe is incredibly comforting, too.

Pinot-Braised Beef Stew with Baby Potatoes and Pearl Onions
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pinot-Braised Beef Stew with Baby Potatoes and Pearl Onions

Ryan Scott

Make a hearty pot of red wine-braised beef stew to make whomever you're cooking for a happy camper. It's also super simple to make ahead of time (it can be frozen, too) and warmed up when the festivities are about to commence.

Golden Root Vegetable Potpie
Paul Brissman
Get The Recipe

Golden Root Vegetable Potpie

Antoni Porowski

This creamy potpie is the perfect holiday meal, especially for vegetarians, as it's comforting and hearty — without any meat. The flexible mix of vegetables means you can try something new from the farmers market or use up any veg-drawer stragglers. Baking the puff pastry separately keeps it from getting soggy.

Joy Bauer's Savory Swedish Meatballs
Kelly Harrison
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Savory Swedish Meatballs

Joy Bauer

In this decadently creamy meatball dish flavored with allspice, Joy Bauer put her own loving spin on the Swedish meatballs from a world-famous furniture store (you know the one). It's an absolute crowd pleaser that feels festive, too.

Italian Seafood Stew (Zuppa di Pesce)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Italian Seafood Stew (Zuppa di Pesce)

Anthony Scotto

This recipe for zuppa di pesce (Italian fish soup) is loaded with shrimp, clams, mussels, sea bass and calamari in a lightly spiced tomato white wine broth with cannellini beans.

Guisado Chicken Potpie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Guisado Chicken Potpie

Kwame Onwuachi

"This dish has so many of the flavors I grew up on," says Kwame Onwuachi. "The Puerto Rican-style chicken stew adds depth and richness that will blow a traditional casserole out of the water."

Baccalà alla Livornese (Braised Salt Cod)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Baccalà alla Livornese (Braised Salt Cod)

Elaina Scotto

Once you've soaked the salt cod, this Italian baked fish with potatoes, olives, capers and garlic comes together quickly and easily.

Slow-Cooker Lamb Shanks and Couscous
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Lamb Shanks and Couscous

Al Roker

Lamb is traditionally associated with Easter but this elegant dish is also perfect for a Christmas feast. "This slow-cooker meal is one I make for my family on Sundays," said Al Roker. "It's perfect because you can prep in the morning, spend time with the family and then have a finished meal waiting for you eight hours later." Sounds like a Christmas miracle!

Lidia Bastianich's Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Onions
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lidia Bastianich's Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Onions

Lidia Bastianich

Although it's made with just a handful of ingredients, this pork tenderloin looks (and tastes!) very impressive. Pork tenderloin is a very lean cut of meat, meaning this simple recipe is healthy, too. You can use any combination of onions you like, as long as you have about eight cups in total.

Cider-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Plum Chutney
Quentin Bacon / Cooking for Jeffrey by Ina Garten/Clarkson Potter/Publishers
Get The Recipe

Cider-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Plum Chutney

Ina Garten

This roast pork with hard apple cider will fill your home with a wonderful aroma. Your guests will thank you. A million times over.

Lobster Meatballs
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lobster Meatballs

Ed McFarland

These lobster meatballs are a decadent combination of upscale-meets-low-key. Whether you serve them a la carte or over your favorite pasta, everyone at the party will be impressed.

Slow-Cooker Glazed Ham
Casey Barber / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Glazed Ham

Casey Barber

The folks over at Honey Baked Ham may have their recipe down to a science but it's surprisingly easy to make a beautiful ham at home ... especially if you let your slow cooker do the heavy lifting! This simple method ensures a show-stopping centerpiece that is tender and full of flavor. Topped with a sweetly spiced mustard glaze, every slice is dressed to impress.

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna
Maggie Shi
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna

Maggie Shi

Celebrate Christmas the Italian way. This classic dish is surprisingly simple and incredibly easy to make in a crockpot.

Short Ribs Braciole
Quentin Bacon / Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Short Ribs Braciole

Andrew Carmellini

This tender meat dish is a no-brainer since it's a crowd-pleasing main course for Christmas. The meat literally melts in your mouth and the mouthwatering gravy is perfect over pasta or polenta.

Roasted Turkey Breast with Apricot-Herb Butter
Courtesy Moriah Brooke
Get The Recipe

Roasted Turkey Breast with Apricot-Herb Butter

Will Coleman

Enjoy yourself with this vibrant roast turkey breast that gets smothered in an herbacious apricot butter. Glazing it at the end provides a festive hue that looks gorgeous on a platter of citrus and pomegranate.

Curtis Stone's Pan-Fried Snapper with Fennel and Salsa Verde
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Pan-Fried Snapper with Fennel and Salsa Verde

Curtis Stone

"I love this recipe because it's so fresh and easy! I can prep my ingredients ahead of time and just put everything together in a matter of minutes right before serving," Curtis Stone says about this ideal-for-entertaining dish.

Pork Chop Agrodolce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pork Chop Agrodolce

Giada De Laurentiis

These chops have a balanced rich flavor (agrodolce means "sweet and sour") and they're made without the addition of a lot of unnecessary fats.

Giada's Slow-Cooker Beef Stew
Lauren Volo
Get The Recipe

Giada's Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada gives beef stew an Italian spin with the addition of Marsala wine and sun-dried tomatoes. Depending on the slow-cooker setting being used, this stew will take up to eight hours, but we promise it's worth it.

Brown Sugar-Orange Glazed Ham
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Brown Sugar-Orange Glazed Ham

Kardea Brown

Kardea Brown puts her own twist on her grandmother's holiday ham with Cajun seasoning. Pro tip: She uses the leftovers to make biscuits and gravy the next day.

Chicken Parmigiana
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Parmigiana

Bobby Flay

Chicken Parmigiana is the definition of classic Italian comfort food. The crispy breaded cutlets, bright tomato sauce and melty cheese make it irresistibly delicious, warming and satisfying. The leftovers also make some of the best sandwiches.

Dylan's Mother-in-Law's Meatballs
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Dylan's Mother-in-Law's Meatballs

Dylan Dreyer

"I absolutely love meatballs, but I'm very picky. I like them flavorful, light and fluffy. When I tasted my mother-in-law's meatballs, I fell in love," says Dylan Dreyer. "The recipe actually comes from my husband's great-grandmother from Sicily. She made sure to teach my mother-in-law (who's very Irish) how to make proper meatballs. And now that I've got the recipe, I'm sharing with you."

Side dishes

Potato Gratin with Apple, Thyme and Parmesan
Juan Paolo Alicante
Get The Recipe

Potato Gratin with Apple, Thyme and Parmesan

Marcus Samuelsson

Once you get a hang of the mandoline, this is a great family holiday meal that is easy to make. It's a fun spin on a classic gratin. It's a wonderful recipe to make with the kids, something you can assemble together. Also, gratin is the ultimate leftover dish, so easy to reheat and eat the next day.

Skillet Lasagna
Tavola Productions
Get The Recipe

Skillet Lasagna

Lidia Bastianich

"I love this recipe because it is a complete meal that is quick and easy to make," says Lidia Bastianich. "It really brings people to the table with its rich flavors, and one pot makes enough to feed four people."

Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranates, Walnuts and Maple Syrup
Juan Paolo Alicante
Get The Recipe

Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranates, Walnuts and Maple Syrup

Marcus Samuelsson

This dish is super simple to make, with the pomegranate seeds adding a touch of tart and juicy flavor. It works as a fresh break during a heavy holiday meal.

Spaghetti Squash with Sage and Walnuts
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Spaghetti Squash with Sage and Walnuts

Andrew Carmellini

This delicious dish so aromatic that it makes a great textural complement to meaty dishes like the Short Ribs Braciole, but also hearty enough that pasta lovers will likely be flocking to this plate, too!

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Potatoes
Skyler Bouchard
Get The Recipe

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Potatoes

Skyler Bouchard

Whether you're making these for a holiday party or an Italian Christmas dinner, these cacio e pepe potatoes are easy to throw together with just a few ingredients. All you're doing is roasting the potatoes on a sheet pan and making an easy, three-ingredient cream sauce, but your guests will think it took a lot more effort.

Ina Garten's Roasted Broccolini
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Roasted Broccolini

Ina Garten

Broccolini is a hybrid between broccoli and Chinese kale. Besides looking a little more elegant than traditional broccoli, it has a unique taste that is more bitter and slightly peppery. All you need to do is toss it with olive oil, salt and pepper, toss it on a sheet pan, and roast it to perfection. Side dishes don't get any easier than this!

Berbere-Roasted Carrots with Oranges
Nathan Congleton / TODYAY
Get The Recipe

Berbere-Roasted Carrots with Oranges

Marcus Samuelsson

Holiday meals are hearty and heavy, which is why we look forward to them so much every year, but it's also important to break up those nap-inducing dishes with some fresh citrus flavors, mint and veggies.

Roasted Carrots, Spiced Yogurt and Pistachios
Gentl & Hyers
Get The Recipe

Roasted Carrots, Spiced Yogurt and Pistachios

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi

This roasted carrot dish has been a favorite since Jody Williams and Rita Sodi opened New York's Via Carota and they don’t dare take it off the menu. They add a crunch of pistachios and cumin, not traditionally Italian — this is Jody’s tweak.

Stouffer's-Style Macaroni and Cheese
Christopher Testani / The New York Times
Get The Recipe

Stouffer's-Style Macaroni and Cheese

Eric Kim

This recipe is inspired by Stouffer's macaroni and cheese and delivers the best of all worlds: creamy, saucy, comfort, with a consistency that's slightly more set than a stovetop version, thanks to a final bake in the oven. It stays voluptuous and molten as a result of a higher ratio of sauce to noodles, which are cooked completely so they don't soak up as much liquid.

Italian Sausage and Rice Stuffing
Alamy
Get The Recipe

Italian Sausage and Rice Stuffing

Anthony Scotto

Wild and wintry flavors come together in this stuffing made with rice instead of bread. Savory sausage and melty cheeses gives it a distinctly Italian flavor.

Goat Cheese and Chive Biscuits
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Goat Cheese and Chive Biscuits

Maya-Camille Broussard

"Billowy biscuits are my favorite for both sweet and savory dishes, but sometimes I want biscuits with a savoriness that also offers a more aromatic experience. Adding chives and goat cheese to the biscuits does just that while retaining the crunchy exterior and light, airy interior," says Maya-Camille Broussard.

Candied Sweet Potatoes with Maple Syrup
Jim Wilson / The New York Times
Get The Recipe

Candied Sweet Potatoes with Maple Syrup

Melissa Clark

Here's a simple way prepare a favorite holiday side: Just bake the potatoes, peel and slice, then drench them in a butter-cider-maple syrup mixture that's been seasoned with cinnamon, cloves and orange zest. Bake until bubbly and the edges brown.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.