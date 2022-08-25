75 best Christmas quotes to spread holiday cheer far and wide

The holiday season evokes warm feelings of good cheer, wonderment and awe — until the stress of shopping, baking Christmas cookies and decking the halls kicks in.

Let these Christmas quotes be a reminder of just how magical the most wonderful time of the year really is. Below, find a mix of funny, inspirational and religious quotes that touch on the reason for the season (which, of course, varies from person to person), the spirit of giving and the joy of witnessing Christmas through your child's eyes.

The wise words of Charles Dickens, Washington Irving, C.S. Lewis and other famous figures will help put your mind at ease amid the holiday chaos — and perhaps, encourage you to focus less on gifts (but, for what it's worth, we have some great gift ideas here) and more on soaking up quality time with the ones you love.

So, pour yourself a mug of decadent hot chocolate and read through these festive sayings for a much-needed dose of holiday cheer. They'll be sure to add a twinkle to your eye — one only Saint Nick will recognize!

Inspirational Christmas quotes

“Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” — Edna Ferber

“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all year long.” — Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol”

“Oh, Christmas isn’t just a day. It’s a frame of mind." — "Miracle on 34th Street"

“Christmas, my child is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” — Dale Evans Rogers

"Seeing isn’t believing; believing is seeing." — Judy, "Santa Claus 2"

“Christmas is doing a little extra something for someone else.”—Charles M. Schultz

“The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood.” — Richard Paul Evans

“You can give without loving, but you cannot love without giving.” — Victor Hugo, "Les Misérables"

“It’s easy to forget that life is the greatest gift of all.” — Karli Perrin, “The Gift”

“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other." — Burton Hillis

“There are those who give with joy, and that joy is their reward.”—Kahlil Gibran, “On Giving"

“Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it. You feel it. You know it. You remember it." — Kevin Alan Milne, "The Paper Bag Christmas"

“Always give without remembering and always receive without forgetting.” — Brian Tracy

"A toy is never truly happy until it is loved by a child." — "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

“What is Christmas? It is the tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace." — Agnes M. Pharo

“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” — Dr. Seuss

“Everyone can experience the joy and blessing of generosity; because everyone has something to give." — Jan Grace

“Christmas is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and reliving those of yesterday." — Gladys Taber

" I’m of the mind set you can never do too much to make a child’s Christmas magical." — Ted Maltin, "Jingle All the Way"

“A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” — Garrison Keillor

“Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference.” — Kathy Calvin

"There’s a certain magic that comes with the very first snow. For when the first snow is also a Christmas snow, well, something wonderful is bound to happen." — "Frosty the Snowman"

"This bell is a wonderful symbol of the spirit of Christmas as am I. Just remember the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart." — Santa Claus, "The Polar Express"

"“Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light. From now on your troubles will be out of sight." — Judy Garland, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime." — Laura Ingalls Wilder

"It’s Christmas Eve. It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be." — Frank Cross, "Scrooged"

"The rooms were very still while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads and serious faces with a Christmas greeting." — Louisa May Alcott

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Funny Christmas quotes

“What I don’t like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.” — Phyllis Diller

“I love Christmas. I receive a lot of wonderful presents I can’t wait to exchange.” — Henry Youngman

“Christmas is a time when you get homesick — even when you’re home." — Carol Nelson

“Santa Claus has the right idea: visit people once a year.” — Victor Borge

“Christmas, here again. Let us raise a loving cup; Peace on earth, goodwill to men, and make them do the washing up.” — Wendy Cope

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” — Will Ferrell, “Elf”

“The one thing woman don’t want to find in their stockings on Christmas morning is their husbands." — Joan Rivers

"Christmas sweaters are only acceptable as a cry for help.” — Andy Borowitz

“The main reason why Santa is so jolly is that he knows where all the bad girls live.” — George Carlin

“Nothing says holidays, like a cheese log." — Ellen DeGeneres

“Let’s be naughty and save Santa the trip.” — Gary Allen, "Let's Be Naughty (and Save Santa the Trip)"

“I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying, ‘Toys not included.’” — Bernard Manning

“Next to a circus there ain’t nothing that packs up and tears out faster than the Christmas spirit.” — Kin Hubbard

“Christmas is a baby shower that totally went overboard.” — Andy Borowitz

“That’s the true spirit of Christmas: people being helped by people other than me." — Jerry Seinfeld

"Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas." — Johnny Carson

“One can never have enough socks," said Dumbledore. "Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books." — J.K. Rowling, “Harry Potter Prisoner of Azkaban”

"Christmas: It’s the only religious holiday that’s also a federal holiday. That way, Christians can go to their services, and everyone else can sit at home and reflect on the true meaning of the separation of church and state." — Samantha Bee

"You know you’re getting old when Santa starts looking younger." — Robert Paul

Betsie Van der Meer / Getty Images

Christmas quotes about family

“Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves." — Eric Sevareid

“Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas." — Peg Bracken

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly." — Andy Rooney

“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality.” —Washington Irving

“Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us." — David Cameron

“A Yule log. It’s a wonderful tradition. One log is chosen, and everyone in the house touches it and makes a Christmas wish.”— Belle, “Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”

“And you’re not sitting with the prefects today, either. Christmas is a time for family." — George Weasley, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone"

“Christmas is a together sort of holiday.” — Pooh, "Winnie the Pooh"

“ For me, the spirit of Christmas means being happy and giving freely. It’s a tradition for all the kids in the family to help mom decorate the tree. Christmas is all about family, eating, drinking, and making merry.” — Malaika Arora Khan

“The spirit of the season never has to end as long as you keep your loved ones near, and the holiday wish in your heart." — Jiminy Cricket, “Holiday Wishes”

“Some Christmas tree ornaments do more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago.” — Tom Bake

“Christmas is the season of joy, of holiday greetings, exchanged, of gift-giving, and of families united.” — Norman Vincent Peale

“For many, Christmas is also a time for coming together. But for others, service will come first.” — Queen Elizabeth II

“Christmas is built upon a beautiful and intentional paradox; that the birth of the homeless should be celebrated in every home.” — G.K Chesterton

“Mankind is a great, immense family. This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas.” — Pope John Paul XXIII

“Don’t let the past steal the present. This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone.” — Taylor Caldwell

“That is what Christmas should be about, I think — togetherness and playfulness. It’s like a game.”— Billy Howle

“Christmas is a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.”— Freya Stark

Religious Christmas quotes