Chef notes

This is a very classic cocktail: It's fresh, classy and the bourbon offers a spicy warmth that is perfect for the holiday season.

Technique tip: To cut citrus garnish, hold the fruit firmly in your hand and, using a paring knife, roll the fruit in an even motion while gently slicing the peel with the knife until desired garnish length is reached.

Swap option: Instead of bourbon, you can use cognac or brandy. Try rimming the glass with sugar for a sweet twist.

Special equipment: A cocktail shaker is useful but not necessary.