PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
Chef notes
This is a very classic cocktail: It's fresh, classy and the bourbon offers a spicy warmth that is perfect for the holiday season.
Technique tip: To cut citrus garnish, hold the fruit firmly in your hand and, using a paring knife, roll the fruit in an even motion while gently slicing the peel with the knife until desired garnish length is reached.
Swap option: Instead of bourbon, you can use cognac or brandy. Try rimming the glass with sugar for a sweet twist.
Special equipment: A cocktail shaker is useful but not necessary.
Preparation
Place liquid ingredients into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake until cold.
Strain into a festive cocktail glass and garnish with orange twist.