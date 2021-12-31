IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri's Bourbon Sidecar Cocktail

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

Dec. 31, 202105:50
Siri Daly
Ingredients

  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • 1 ounce orange liqueur, such as Cointreau
  • 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • orange twist, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This is a very classic cocktail: It's fresh, classy and the bourbon offers a spicy warmth that is perfect for the holiday season.

    Technique tip: To cut citrus garnish, hold the fruit firmly in your hand and, using a paring knife, roll the fruit in an even motion while gently slicing the peel with the knife until desired garnish length is reached.

    Swap option: Instead of bourbon, you can use cognac or brandy. Try rimming the glass with sugar for a sweet twist.

    Special equipment: A cocktail shaker is useful but not necessary.

    Preparation

    Place liquid ingredients into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake until cold.

    Strain into a festive cocktail glass and garnish with orange twist.

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingNew Year'sPartyDrinks

