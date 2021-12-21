Ingredients
Chef notes
This is my favorite way to drink leftover wine! I'm also a big fan of creating and drinking wine-based cocktails. The zesty citrus flavor pairs well with the spice from the ginger. I find the subtle crisp apple notes in sauvignon blanc perfect in my winter lemonade.
Technique tip: Leave the sliced ginger in the simple syrup mixture until liquid turns dark brown for a more spiced flavor or use store bought ginger syrup.
Swap option: You can use any white wine.
Preparation
For the ginger syrup:1.
Add the sugar, water and ginger into a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved.2.
Remove from heat and let sit covered for 20 to 30 minutes.3.
Let the syrup cool completely, then transfer to a sealed container.
For the winter lemonade:
Add the ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice to cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.
Strain mixture into Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon wheel and ginger slice.