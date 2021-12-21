IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Winter Lemonade

SERVINGS
2
These holiday cocktails will wow your guests

Dec. 21, 202105:00
Garvey Alexander
Ingredients

Ginger Syrup
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 2/3 cup ginger, chopped and peeled
    • Winter Lemonade
  • 8 ounces sauvignon blanc
  • 4 ounces ginger syrup (recipe above)
  • 2 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ice
  • lemon wheel and ginger slice, to garnish

    • Chef notes

    This is my favorite way to drink leftover wine! I'm also a big fan of creating and drinking wine-based cocktails. The zesty citrus flavor pairs well with the spice from the ginger. I find the subtle crisp apple notes in sauvignon blanc perfect in my winter lemonade.

    Technique tip: Leave the sliced ginger in the simple syrup mixture until liquid turns dark brown for a more spiced flavor or use store bought ginger syrup.

    Swap option: You can use any white wine.

    Preparation

    For the ginger syrup:

    1.

    Add the sugar, water and ginger into a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved.

    2.

    Remove from heat and let sit covered for 20 to 30 minutes.

    3.

    Let the syrup cool completely, then transfer to a sealed container.

    For the winter lemonade:

    Add the ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice to cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.

    Strain mixture into Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon wheel and ginger slice.

