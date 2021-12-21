Chef notes

This is my favorite way to drink leftover wine! I'm also a big fan of creating and drinking wine-based cocktails. The zesty citrus flavor pairs well with the spice from the ginger. I find the subtle crisp apple notes in sauvignon blanc perfect in my winter lemonade.

Technique tip: Leave the sliced ginger in the simple syrup mixture until liquid turns dark brown for a more spiced flavor or use store bought ginger syrup.

Swap option: You can use any white wine.