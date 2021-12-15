Ingredients
Chef notes
This drink looks and feels super festive for the holidays with very little effort. Start with a bottle of bubbles (preferably a dry prosecco or Champagne), add cranberry juice and pomegranate juice, give it a stir and top with a sprig of rosemary and fresh cranberries. It's both beautiful to look at and delicious to drink.
Technique Tip: Clap the rosemary between your hands to release the natural oils in the rosemary so your drink has a woodsy scent when sipped.
Preparation1.
Combine cranberry juice and pomegranate juice in a serving glass.2.
Top with prosecco. Slap the fresh rosemary between the palms of your hand to release the natural oils and use the rosemary sprig to stir the drink. Leave the rosemary sprig in the drink as garnish.3.
Garnish with a fresh cranberry and enjoy!