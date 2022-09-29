60 Christmas greetings to make their holidays merry and bright

'Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry!
But in the spirit of giving, take a moment to let all the special people in your life — friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, teachers, the list goes on — how much they mean to you.
While sending out Christmas cards may seem like a hassle amid decking the halls and shopping for gifts, everyone — yourself included — loves receiving them in the mail. And, truly, just a little thought can go a long way in helping make someone's spirit bright this year.
So, if you're able to carve out a little extra time to send a Christmas greeting, you're sure to put a smile on someone's face. Even if you're too busy to fill out and mail cards before Santa's arrival, you can always just send one of these festive messages in a text or use it as an Instagram caption for all your followers to see.
Either way, you're in luck because we've created a list of heartfelt Christmas greetings to inspire you. Whether you're looking to cut to the chase with a short greeting, bring the funny with a pun-filled message or send something with religious undertones, we've got 'em all right here.
Merry Christmas greetings
- Warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas.
- All is calm, all is bright.
- Glad tidings to you and yours.
- May this Christmas season fill your home with warmth, light and joy.
- Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours.
- Wishing you joy and peace this holiday season.
- Have a blessed holiday season.
- May your Christmas be filled with love and joy.
- You put the Merry in my Christmas!
- Joy and blessings to you and your loved ones.
- Happy hugs to you this Christmas.
- Wishing you an old-fashioned Christmas holiday.
- Oh, what fun it is! Happy Holidays.
- Wishing you all the delights of the holiday season.
- It's not what's under the tree that matters most, it's who's around it.
- Family is the best gift of all. Happy holidays!
- More tinsel, more snow, more merry, more everything!
- Wishing you all the joy of the season from across the miles.
- Joyful moments and simple abundance to you and yours.
- Cherish the moments this holiday season.
- Wishing you health and happiness this Christmas.
- All I want for Christmas is for you to know how much I adore you!
Funny Christmas greetings
- Hope you like our elfie! Merry Christmas.
- Have a “fahoo fores” Christmas! Love, The Grinch
- Bring us some figgy pudding ... and bring it right now!
- Meowy Christmas!
- Dachshund through the snow …
- Have a cool yule.
- It's the most wine-derful time of the year!
- Seasons eatings!
- I hope Santa treats you well this year!
- Feliz Navidog!
- I'm feeling extra Santa-mental this Christmas, so I want you to know how much you mean to me.
- Have your elf a merry little Christmas.
- Happy howldays!
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Supposedly.
- Wishing you a stress-free holiday. If you're successful, please share your tips.
- Are you sure you made Santa's nice list this year? I've heard otherwise...
- Here’s hoping Kris Kringle stops at your house first!
- Paw humbug!
Short (and sweet) Christmas greetings
- Peace, love and joy!
- May your holiday be filled with hot cocoa and candy canes.
- ‘Tis the season to be silly.
- Joy to the world.
- Sending Christmas love from the bright lights of the big city.
- May your Christmas be bright!
- Friends & family are what it’s all about. Happiest of holidays.
- Wishing you cozy slippers and sweaters this Christmas.
- Wishing you a truckload of cheer.
- Grateful. Thankful. Blessed.
- Mele Kalikimaka!
- Sweet holiday wishes to you and yours.
Religious Christmas greetings
- May God bless you and bring you a Happy New Year.
- Peace on earth, good will to men.
- Hark the herald angels sing!
- Faith, love and family.
- Come all ye faithful.
- The magic of Christmas is not in presents, but in His presence.
- O come let us adore Him.
- May God fill your heart with love and light this Christmas.