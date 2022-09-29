60 Christmas greetings to make their holidays merry and bright

'Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry!

But in the spirit of giving, take a moment to let all the special people in your life — friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, teachers, the list goes on — how much they mean to you.

While sending out Christmas cards may seem like a hassle amid decking the halls and shopping for gifts, everyone — yourself included — loves receiving them in the mail. And, truly, just a little thought can go a long way in helping make someone's spirit bright this year.

So, if you're able to carve out a little extra time to send a Christmas greeting, you're sure to put a smile on someone's face. Even if you're too busy to fill out and mail cards before Santa's arrival, you can always just send one of these festive messages in a text or use it as an Instagram caption for all your followers to see.

Either way, you're in luck because we've created a list of heartfelt Christmas greetings to inspire you. Whether you're looking to cut to the chase with a short greeting, bring the funny with a pun-filled message or send something with religious undertones, we've got 'em all right here.

Merry Christmas greetings

Warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas.

All is calm, all is bright.

Glad tidings to you and yours.

May this Christmas season fill your home with warmth, light and joy.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours.

Wishing you joy and peace this holiday season.

Have a blessed holiday season.

May your Christmas be filled with love and joy.

You put the Merry in my Christmas!

Joy and blessings to you and your loved ones.

Happy hugs to you this Christmas.

Wishing you an old-fashioned Christmas holiday.

Oh, what fun it is! Happy Holidays.

Wishing you all the delights of the holiday season.

It's not what's under the tree that matters most, it's who's around it.

Family is the best gift of all. Happy holidays!

More tinsel, more snow, more merry, more everything!

Wishing you all the joy of the season from across the miles.

Joyful moments and simple abundance to you and yours.

Cherish the moments this holiday season.

Wishing you health and happiness this Christmas.

All I want for Christmas is for you to know how much I adore you!

10000 Hours / Getty Images

Funny Christmas greetings

Hope you like our elfie! Merry Christmas.

Have a “fahoo fores” Christmas! Love, The Grinch

Bring us some figgy pudding ... and bring it right now!

Meowy Christmas!

Dachshund through the snow …

Have a cool yule.

It's the most wine-derful time of the year!

Seasons eatings!

I hope Santa treats you well this year!

Feliz Navidog!

I'm feeling extra Santa-mental this Christmas, so I want you to know how much you mean to me.

Have your elf a merry little Christmas.

Happy howldays!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Supposedly.

Wishing you a stress-free holiday. If you're successful, please share your tips.

Are you sure you made Santa's nice list this year? I've heard otherwise...

Here’s hoping Kris Kringle stops at your house first!

Paw humbug!

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Short (and sweet) Christmas greetings

Peace, love and joy!

May your holiday be filled with hot cocoa and candy canes.

‘Tis the season to be silly.

Joy to the world.

Sending Christmas love from the bright lights of the big city.

May your Christmas be bright!

Friends & family are what it’s all about. Happiest of holidays.

Wishing you cozy slippers and sweaters this Christmas.

Wishing you a truckload of cheer.

Grateful. Thankful. Blessed.

Mele Kalikimaka!

Sweet holiday wishes to you and yours.

GMVozd / Getty Images

Religious Christmas greetings