48 funny Christmas quotes for a ho-ho-hilarious holiday

Christmas comes but once a year and for some people, well, that's probably a relief. But, for the rest of us, like the timeless Christmas song says, "it's the most wonderful time of the year."

Holiday sweaters, hot cocoa and Christmas cookies baking in the oven are just a few of things we love about the season. Not to mention snow days, which are perfect for cozying up to the fire and watching Christmas movies.

It's also the time of year to send cheery wishes to loved ones on Instagram or the old-fashioned way.

When you're ready to craft a festive message, turn to these funny Christmas quotes for inspiration. To help you have a totally cool yule this year, we’ve pulled together some of favorite funny one-liner from TV shows, movies and celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Phyllis Diller.

There's nothing like a tone-deaf Michael Scott or cringy Dwight Schrute comment to give everyone a chuckle — along with a heaping dose of secondhand embarrassment.

Because, seriously, who doesn't need a bit of comic relief during the holidays, a time of year when holiday shopping and entertaining relatives can get more than just a little stressful?

And while you can always rely on gag gifts to bring the funny, a short Christmas quote from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" or "Home Alone" will also do the trick. Either way, you'll be ho-ho-ho-ing in no time.

Famous funny Christmas quotes

“Santa Claus has the right idea — visit people only once a year.” — Victor Borge

“That’s what I love about the holiday season. That’s the true spirit of Christmas — people being helped by people other than me.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“What I don’t like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.” — Phyllis Diller

“I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying, 'toys not included.'” — Bernard Manning

“Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas.” — Johnny Carson

“The worst gift is fruitcake. There is only fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.” — Johnny Carson

“The one thing women don’t want to find in their stockings on Christmas morning is their husband.” — Joan Rivers

“Once again, we come to the holiday season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.” — Dave Barry

“I thought it would be funny to stuff my kids’ Christmas stockings with actual stockings. I’ve never heard crying like that.” — Conan O’Brien

“At Christmas, tea is compulsory. Relatives are optional.” — Robert Godden

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” — George Burns

Funny Christmas quotes from movies and TV shows