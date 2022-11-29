48 funny Christmas quotes for a ho-ho-hilarious holiday

Christmas comes but once a year and for some people, well, that's probably a relief. But, for the rest of us, like the timeless Christmas song says, "it's the most wonderful time of the year."
Holiday sweaters, hot cocoa and Christmas cookies baking in the oven are just a few of things we love about the season. Not to mention snow days, which are perfect for cozying up to the fire and watching Christmas movies.
It's also the time of year to send cheery wishes to loved ones on Instagram or the old-fashioned way.
When you're ready to craft a festive message, turn to these funny Christmas quotes for inspiration. To help you have a totally cool yule this year, we’ve pulled together some of favorite funny one-liner from TV shows, movies and celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Phyllis Diller.
There's nothing like a tone-deaf Michael Scott or cringy Dwight Schrute comment to give everyone a chuckle — along with a heaping dose of secondhand embarrassment.
Because, seriously, who doesn't need a bit of comic relief during the holidays, a time of year when holiday shopping and entertaining relatives can get more than just a little stressful?
And while you can always rely on gag gifts to bring the funny, a short Christmas quote from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" or "Home Alone" will also do the trick. Either way, you'll be ho-ho-ho-ing in no time.
Famous funny Christmas quotes
- “Santa Claus has the right idea — visit people only once a year.” — Victor Borge
- “That’s what I love about the holiday season. That’s the true spirit of Christmas — people being helped by people other than me.” — Jerry Seinfeld
- “What I don’t like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.” — Phyllis Diller
- “I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying, 'toys not included.'” — Bernard Manning
- “Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas.” — Johnny Carson
- “The worst gift is fruitcake. There is only fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.” — Johnny Carson
- “The one thing women don’t want to find in their stockings on Christmas morning is their husband.” — Joan Rivers
- “Once again, we come to the holiday season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.” — Dave Barry
- “I thought it would be funny to stuff my kids’ Christmas stockings with actual stockings. I’ve never heard crying like that.” — Conan O’Brien
- “At Christmas, tea is compulsory. Relatives are optional.” — Robert Godden
- “Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” — George Burns
Funny Christmas quotes from movies and TV shows
- “Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere, leave you for dead? — Clark Griswold, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
- I don’t know what to say, except it’s Christmas and we’re all in misery.” — Ellen Griswold, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
- “How can you give Kris Kringle a parking ticket on Christmas Eve? What’s next, rabies shots for the Easter bunny?” — Santa Claus, “Home Alone”
- “I’m the Holiday Armadillo, your part “Jewish” friend.” — Ross Geller, “Friends”
- “I’m getting presents in the New World Order! Mrs. Claus said so!” — Billy, “Billy and Mandy Save Christmas”
- “Yankee swap is like Machiavelli meets Christmas.” — Dwight Schrute, "The Office"
- “The tradition of Festivus begins with the Airing of Grievances. I’ve got a lot of problems with you people! Now, you’re going to hear about it. — Frank Costanza, “Seinfeld”
- “Christmas is awesome. First of all, you got to spend time with people you love. Secondly, you can get drunk and no one can say anything.” — Michael Scott, "The Office"
- “I never eat December snowflakes. I always wait until January.” — Lucy Van Pelt, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
- “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup.” — Buddy the Elf, “Elf”
- “Now you listen to me, young lady. Even if we’re horribly mangled, there’ll be no sad faces on Christmas.” — The Grinch, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
- “I’ve had a really lousy Christmas. You’ve just managed to kill my New Year’s. If you come back on Easter, you can burn down my apartment.” — Lucy, “While You Were Sleeping.”
- “You smell like beef and cheese. You don’t smell like Santa.” — Buddy the Elf, “Elf”
- “Son of a NUTCRACKER!” — Buddy the Elf, “Elf”
- “I can’t get the antlers glued to this little guy. We tried Crazy Glue, but it didn’t work.” — Props man, “Scrooged”
- “I would like a nice slice of Christmas Pam. Side of candy Pams. And perhaps some Pam chops with mint.” — Michael Scott, "The Office"
- “At the Festivus dinner, you gather your family around and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year.” — Frank Costanza, “Seinfeld”
- “Just remember, Cassie, disappointment is a present, too.” — Santa, “Billy and Mandy Save Christmas”
- “This place reminds me of Santa’s workshop. Except it smells like mushrooms and everyone looks like they want to hurt me.” — Buddy the Elf, “Elf”
- “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night! And, when I wake up, I’m getting a CAT scan!” — Scott Calvin, “The Santa Claus”
- “Santa has lactose intolerance, and it gives him horrible gas pains. Do you want to see Santa farting down everybody’s chimney?” — George, “The Ref”
- “You’re skipping Christmas! Isn’t that against the law?” — Spike Frohmeyer, “Christmas with the Kranks”
- “Stay away from those things. They’re reindeer. You don’t know where they’ve been. They all look like they’ve got key lime disease.” — Scott Calvin, “The Santa Claus”
- “Most people don’t’ even know that a candy cane represents a shepherd’s crook, which I assure you does not taste like peppermint.” — Dwight Schrute, "The Office"
- “Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas? You know, the birth of Santa.” — Bart Simpson, “The Simpsons”
- “Christmas is just so stressful … with the lists and the lines and the dancing girls at TV Town Song Room.” — Nick Miller, “New Girl”
- “I have my own holiday tradition. It’s like the 12 days of Christmas, but it’s one day with 12 bottles of wine.” — Stevie Budd, “Schitt’s Creek”
- “What about an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas? Drink some gluhwein, enjoy some hasenpfeffer.” — Dwight Schrute, "The Office"
- “I’ve always wanted to save Christmas with a vampire sidekick ever since I was a little boy.” — Grim, “Billy and Mandy Save Christmas”
- “It’s just nice to meet another human that shares my affinity for elf culture.” — Buddy the Elf, “Elf”
- “We’re your worst nightmare. Elves with attitude.” — E.L.F.S Leader, “The Santa Clause”
- “You’re a reindeer. Here’s your motivation: Your name is Rudolph, you’re a freak with a red nose, and no one likes you. Then, one day, Santa picks you and you save Christmas.” — The Grinch, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
- I got myself for Secret Santa. I was supposed to tell somebody, but I didn’t.” — Kevin Malone, "The Office"
- “Well, happy birthday, Jesus. Sorry your party’s so lame.” — Michael Scott, "The Office"
- "Keep the change, ya filthy animal." — Gangster Johnny, “Home Alone”
- “Christmas isn’t about Santa or Jesus. It’s about the workplace.” — Michael Scott, "The Office"
- “Earlier today, this office needed a Santa. And then it needed a second Santa. And then it needed a Jesus. Now it needs a Michael.” — Michael Scott, "The Office"