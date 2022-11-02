On November 11, 1921, an unknown soldier killed during World War I was buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC. Exactly one year earlier, both France and Great Britain created similar memorials for a soldier of their own.

Then known as Armistice Day, November 11 was chosen as a day of memorial because it marked the end of fighting in World War I — on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Armistice Day was officially named in the U.S. through a Congressional resolution in 1926; another resolution 12 years later made it a national holiday. The name was later changed to Veterans Day in 1954 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower, himself a five-star general during World War II, signed a proclamation to change the name to Veterans Day. The new name was more fitting and inclusive of all of the brave soldiers who fought for our country in battles since World War I.

More than a century after the interment of that unknown soldier, we continue to proudly observe Veterans Day each November. Here, we’ve compiled a list of Veterans Day quotes that celebrate our veterans’ bravery, loyalty and willingness to put their lives on the line for our freedom.