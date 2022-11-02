On November 11, 1921, an unknown soldier killed during World War I was buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC. Exactly one year earlier, both France and Great Britain created similar memorials for a soldier of their own.
Then known as Armistice Day, November 11 was chosen as a day of memorial because it marked the end of fighting in World War I — on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
Armistice Day was officially named in the U.S. through a Congressional resolution in 1926; another resolution 12 years later made it a national holiday. The name was later changed to Veterans Day in 1954 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower, himself a five-star general during World War II, signed a proclamation to change the name to Veterans Day. The new name was more fitting and inclusive of all of the brave soldiers who fought for our country in battles since World War I.
More than a century after the interment of that unknown soldier, we continue to proudly observe Veterans Day each November. Here, we’ve compiled a list of Veterans Day quotes that celebrate our veterans’ bravery, loyalty and willingness to put their lives on the line for our freedom.
- “Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca, Roman philosopher
- “The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.” — General Douglas MacArthur
- “There is a certain enthusiasm in liberty, that makes human nature rise above itself, in acts of bravery and heroism.” — Alexander Hamilton
- “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.” — General George S. Patton Jr.
- “It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.” — General Norman Schwarzkopf
- “Brave men are all vertebrates; they have their softness on the surface and their toughness in the middle.” — Gilbert K. Chesterton, English writer
- “The valor and courage of our young women and men in the armed services are a shining example to all of the world, and we owe them and their families our deepest respect.” — Bill Frist, former US Senator
- “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” — Arthur Ashe, humanitarian and tennis legend
- “Soldiers, when committed to a task, can’t compromise. It’s unrelenting devotion to the standards of duty and courage, absolute loyalty to others, not letting the task go until it’s been done.” — John Keegan, English military historian
- “Honoring the sacrifices many have made for our country in the name of freedom and democracy is the very foundation of Veterans Day.” — Charles B. Rangel, former U.S. Representative
- “Without heroes, we are all plain people, and don’t know how far we can go.” — Bernard Malamud, American novelist
- “The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.” — Abraham Lincoln
- “Better than honor and glory, and History’s iron pen, Was the thought of duty done and the love of his fellow-men.” — Richard Watson Gilder, American poet
- “On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind.” — Dan Lipinski, former U.S. Representative
- “If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
- “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” — Nathan Hale, soldier during the American Revolution
- “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.” — Winston Churchill
- “America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” — Claudia Pemberton, American author
- “This country has not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans.” — Thomas M. Smith, American author
- “Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form or a readiness to die.” — G.K. Chesterton, English writer
- “Fortune favors the brave.” — Terence, Roman African playwright
- “This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave.” — Elmer Davis, American journalist
- “When the will defies fear, when duty throws the gauntlet down to fate, when honor scorns to compromise with death — that is heroism.” — Robert Green Ingersoll, American politician and orator
- “These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor—and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.” —Michael N. Castle, former U.S. representative
- “There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer.” — General Jimmy Doolittle
- “On thy grave the rain shall fall from the eyes of a mighty nation!” — Thomas William Parsons, American poet
- “The patriot’s blood is the seed of freedom’s tree.” — Thomas Campbell, Scottish poet
- “Bravery is the capacity to perform properly even when scared to death.” — General Omar Bradley
- “Whenever the world makes you cynical; whenever you seek true humility, and true selflessness — look to a veteran.” — Barack Obama