Who knew crab Rangoon was so easy to make at home? This recipe is great if you want to prepare some for a party or gathering.

Preparation

1.

Shred your imitation crab in a bowl.

2.

Add cream cheese to bowl and combine thoroughly with imitation crab.

3.

Add sesame oil, garlic powder and salt. Mix until everything is evenly combined.

4.

Rub the edges of the wonton wrapper with water, which will act as glue.

5.

Add a teaspoon of the filling in the center of the wonton wrapper.

6.

Pinch sides diagonally together to make the Rangoon shape. Repeat until you run out of filling.

7.

Heat oil to 350 F and fry wontons for 2 minutes.