One of the best parts about celebrating a new year is enjoying wonderful food.

Whether throwing a small soiree for friends, watching the ball drop with the kids for a fun slumber party or enjoying an intimate evening of romance or self-care, a nourishing dinner is an excellent way to end the year with a bang.

From savory roasts and one-pot wonders to tasty noodle dishes, this recipe guide will help take care of all the menu planning so all that's left to do is count down to midnight!

Meaty mains

This recipe takes just 15 minutes of prep time and then the pork cooks on its own for several hours. It's great for an evening when you are having fun or entertaining can come back to an easy and effortless dish that's goes great with an array of sides.

Fall-off-the-bone-tender smoked turkey gives collard greens an unbelievable flavor in this recipe from chef Kevin Sbraga. This isn't a quick weeknight meal; this is a soul-satisfying side worthy of a special event like ringing in the new year.

In this decadently creamy meatball dish flavored with allspice, Joy Bauer put her own loving spin on the Swedish meatballs from a world-famous furniture store (you know the one). It's an absolute crowd pleaser that feels festive, too.

A tangy, warm and slightly sweet glaze takes this baked him to the next level. It's quick and simple to put together and looks beautiful as the centerpiece to a holiday feast.

Whether you're cooking for a crowd on New Year's Eve or having a romantic dinner for two, this steak feels glamorous, but uses simple ingredients to create a buttery, flavorful dish that'll feel like you're dining out.

This roast pork with hard apple cider will fill your home with a wonderful aroma. Your guests will thank you. A million times over.

Cooking a large prime rib roast can be intimidating, especially when you're making one for a lot of guests at a holiday dinner. Impress without the stress! Just make this easy recipe that will have guests coming back for seconds, thirds and even next-day leftovers.

In Jet Tila's expert opinion, the perfect salad should have at least three of the following components: a green, grain, fruit, nut and herb. Also, greens, pomegranates, pears, lentils and tangerines are all considered to be lucky foods in various cultures around the world, making this one super lucky salad.

"My mother would cook many types of rice dishes when I was growing up. For holidays like Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, she would serve special renditions, like rabbit or baby goat. This classic chicken version is just as delicious and comforting and perfect for any occasion," chef George Mendes said about this dish.

Kardea Brown put her own twist on her grandmother's holiday ham with Cajun seasoning. Pro tip: She uses the leftovers to make biscuits and gravy for breakfast the next day.

Fish fit for a feast

"I love this recipe because it's so fresh and easy! I can prep my ingredients ahead of time and just put everything together in a matter of minutes right before serving," Curtis Stone says about this ideal-for- entertaining dish.

This is the perfect make-ahead comfort food for chilly fall suppers!

OK, so it's shellfish, but these lobster meatballs are a decadent combination of upscale-meets-low-key. Whether you serve them a la carte or over your favorite pasta, everyone at the party will be impressed.

Prepare the fish a day or two in advance by soaking it in milk, which omits some of the fishy flavor and allows the bright, savory ingredients to pop. On New Year's Eve, just pop everything in one dish, bake for 40 minutes and you're done!

One of Julia Turshen's go-to dishes when she has friends over for dinner, it’s the easiest and tastiest way to make fish for a group. Even if you double the recipe, you can cook all the pieces at the same time; there’s no splattering or mess whatsoever and there’s no chance of the fish sticking to the pan.

Make this buttery salmon dish with a sweet-yet-slightly-savory dipping sauce. Salmon is usually one of those fish that wins everyone over, so it'll be easy to love.

This recipe is supremely versatile and adaptable — if you can't get your hands on snapper, feel free to swap in whatever fish looks best at your fishmonger that day.

For a more casual spread where your crew will feel happily full afterwards, this is an absolutely delicious dish. Don't be afraid of shallow-frying the fish — once you have a nice high-sided pan and a controlled heat, everything will work out nicely, but do be careful when cooking with hot oil.

Pastas and stews

Both black-eyed peas are pork are eaten around the world to bring prosperity in the new year. Here, Gail Simmons serves up a hearty stew that's not only delicious, but might just help you make this next year the luckiest ever!

Tangy ginger dressing, chilled noodles and delicate yet flavorful alliums and veggies give traditional roasted turkey a new life. It's the perfect make-ahead dish, as you can cook and prepare everything and let the salad's flavors meld together for a couple days in the fridge.

Hearty lentils and meaty mushroom take the place of animal protein in this rich chili. This healthy swap makes the dish so much better for you without leaving out any of the satisfying flavor or comforting texture from this cold weather classic.

If you have dinner guests living the low-carb or vegetarian life, this hearty dish will be perfect to serve.

This classic dish is surprisingly successful and easy to make in your crockpot. So let your slow cooker do the work if you're having guests over.

This dish combines everything Reed Alexander loves about Italy — pasta shells, fresh herbs, marinara, succulent shrimp and scallops — in one single dish that can easily and affordably feed a family.

A little spice, a nice portion of protein and tender noodles make this easy dish a win for entertaining on New Year's Eve. It goes well with a range of wines and salads and won't require too much cleanup.

Giada De Laurentiis has plenty of pasta dishes but there's something incredibly comforting about this classic. Classic cacio e pepe gets a beautiful hit of additional saltiness from pancetta and more peppery bite from the leafy green arugula.

Make a hearty pot of red wine-braised beef stew to make whoever you're cooking for a happy camper. It's also super simple to make ahead of time (it can be frozen, too) and warmed up when the festivities are about to commence.

Creamy, rich and way easier than it looks, this fast pasta dinner idea comes from twin Italian chefs Tony and John Alberti. Fresh sage makes the sauce especially fragrant. Serve the pasta topped with crispy fried sage leaves.

Two simple vegetarian additions turn simple one-pot pasta into a vibrant main dish. You can customize the ingredients to suit your taste. You can use any kind of noodle you prefer or switch up the greens with chopped kale, escarole or chard instead of spinach.

Rich and savory, this simple-yet-elegant vegetarian stew will warm guests from the inside out. Serve it with crusty bread and a salad, and you've got New Year's Eve dinner all set!