Chef notes

These are inspired by a popular Midwestern dip that features briny pickles and cheese. The filling is literally good enough to eat with a spoon! These salty, spicy, creamy bites are a sure hit for any game-day get-together.

Technique tips: The filling can be made in advance (it can even be served on its own as a dip) and these can be dredged in advance and fried right before the game. Always wash your hands after handling jalapeños so you don't accidentally touch your eyes (or wear gloves!). When dredging, use one hand for the dry steps and one hand for the egg step — it's the cleanest way. Don't overcrowd the pot so the temp of the oil doesn't drop too much (keep it around 365 F so they don't taste oily). Fry in a cast-iron pot since cast iron holds heat really well.

Swap option: Any cheese will do, I like a combination of melty mozzarella and funky Swiss. Use bacon instead of ham. Try cheesy crackers instead of buttery ones. You really can't screw up cheese inside a jalapeño that is then deep-fried!

Special equipment: Deep-frying thermometer.