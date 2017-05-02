National Taco Day, Taco Tuesday, Taco Thursday — heck, we'll gladly eat tacos any day of the week. With this handy recipe list, you can enjoy a variety of tacos every night and never get bored.

From the best recipes for tacos with chicken, to classic takes on tacos with pork and beef, and a delicious shrimp taco recipe, there's definitely a taco for every tastebud right here.

Best chicken taco recipes

Matt Abdoo's slow-cooker chicken tacos can be made the day ahead of time so this is a perfect recipe for an easy weeknight meal. Tacos are always a great dinner option, and this is as straightforward as it gets.

Make chicken Caesar salad party-friendly by using store-bought rotisserie chicken and serving it inside grab-and-go hard tortilla shells. The crunchy shells take the place of classic croutons.

Marcela Valladolid lightens up a classic roast chicken by coating it with coconut oil instead of butter. For extra flavor, she stuffs jalapeños under the chicken's skin and adds fresh herbs into the cavity. The shredded chicken, topped with traditional garnishes like salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado, radishes, pickled jalapeños and a squeeze of lime, makes for a truly winning flavor combo.

Not eating carbs these days? Lettuce takes the place of taco shells in this recipe. These quick wraps make the most of yesterday's roast chicken for a fun and fast lunch or dinner.

Best beef taco recipes

Craving a taste of childhood — or your favorite fast-food taco? Look no further.

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone says tacos solve all the weeknight cooking dilemmas. They are fast, customizable (for those fussy eaters), and fun to eat. This Korean-inspired version has a ridiculously delicious flavor-profile that breathes new life into classic ground meat tacos.

Everybody loves tacos, but we love these because they are stuffed with juicy, tender steak that will make you feel like you ordered tacos at a high-end steakhouse. These also make amazing quesadillas or sopes. You can also swap out the sirloin steak for flank or skirt steak, too.

This recipe works well with ground beef or ground turkey. Instead of relying on a store-bought spice mix, you can easily make your own with everyday spices.

This is one of Matt Abdoo's go-to recipes when he has leftover brisket. The bright, zesty salsa verde complements the smoky brisket perfectly.

Dylan says the skirt steak in this taco recipe barely makes it into the taco — it's just that tasty!

Best fish taco recipes

This is the homemade version of the kind of comfort food Daphne Oz adores. These tacos are filling but won't weigh you down. Feel free to add guacamole and salsa for extra deliciousness.

You don't have to use white fish or shrimp to make a killer seafood taco. Jet Tila loves the combination of sweet and heat in this recipe with salmon.

These tostadas serve up some serious crunch. Crispy blue corn tortillas are topped with fresh cabbage slaw, spicy tomato salsa and grilled shrimp giving them a ton of flavor and a terrific texture.

Fried fish tacos are one of life's ultimate comfort foods. Want to feel like you're taking a beach vacation? Just whip up a batch of these delightful Baja California-inspired tacos.

Best vegetarian taco recipes

Just one cup of black beans contains 15 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber. While this dish is perfect for vegetarians, meat lovers will definitely enjoy this tasty twist on a Mexican classic, too. Best of all, this recipe comes together in no time.

These tacos are simple to make and require minimal prep, making them an ideal dinner dish for hectic weeknights. You can dress up this veggie-based meal with avocado, a squeeze of lime, crumbled feta cheese and fresh cilantro.

These meat-free tacos turn cauliflower into the main attraction. These tacos can easily be made vegan by leaving out the sour cream and using vegan cheese as a topping.

Mushrooms can really do it all … and here, they make a delicious ground meat substitute. When you dice the mushrooms finely, you achieve the perfect filling for tacos and bowls, or even a topping for a salad or pizza. It's flavorful, spiced and full of plant-based deliciousness.

This recipe always takes under 30 minutes, so if you haven't meal prepped or want a quick dinner, it's the recipe for you. It's very nutritious and filling.

Best taco recipes with pork

There's no lard needed in this healthier version of traditional Mexican carnitas. The meat is also sweeter and more caramelized tasting because of the cola. Best of all? It can be made with minimal effort for a very easy weeknight dinner.

Slash the time it takes to make spicy pork taco filling by using a pressure cooker. This recipe serves eight to 10 people, so it's perfect for parties and will make plenty of leftovers.

The sweet and slightly spicy barbecue sauce that is a staple to Kansas City takes these pork tacos to the next level. The pork can be cooked overnight and then the tacos can easily be assembled whenever you're ready to serve them.

Feel free to substitute other fruits for the pineapple in the salsa, like peaches, nectarines or apricots. The combination of sweet, juicy fruit with the savory pork is just divine.