23 tasty taco recipes to turn every night into taco night

We're celebrating the taco in all its forms!

Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe

By Megan O. Steintrager

National Taco Day, Taco Tuesday, Taco Thursday — heck, we'll gladly eat tacos any day of the week. With this handy recipe list, you can enjoy a variety of tacos every night and never get bored.

From the best recipes for tacos with chicken, to classic takes on tacos with pork and beef, and a delicious shrimp taco recipe, there's definitely a taco for every tastebud right here.

Best chicken taco recipes

Slow-Cooker Pulled Chicken Tacos
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Slow-Cooker Pulled Chicken Tacos

Matt Abdoo

Matt Abdoo's slow-cooker chicken tacos can be made the day ahead of time so this is a perfect recipe for an easy weeknight meal. Tacos are always a great dinner option, and this is as straightforward as it gets.

Chicken Caesar Salad Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chicken Caesar Salad Tacos

Alejandra Ramos

Make chicken Caesar salad party-friendly by using store-bought rotisserie chicken and serving it inside grab-and-go hard tortilla shells. The crunchy shells take the place of classic croutons.

Jalapeño Roast Chicken Tacos
Patty Lee / TODAY
Jalapeño Roast Chicken Tacos

Marcela Valladolid

Marcela Valladolid lightens up a classic roast chicken by coating it with coconut oil instead of butter. For extra flavor, she stuffs jalapeños under the chicken's skin and adds fresh herbs into the cavity. The shredded chicken, topped with traditional garnishes like salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado, radishes, pickled jalapeños and a squeeze of lime, makes for a truly winning flavor combo.

Lettuce Wraps with Chicken and Avocado Salad
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Lettuce Wraps with Chicken and Avocado Salad

Seamus Mullen

Not eating carbs these days? Lettuce takes the place of taco shells in this recipe. These quick wraps make the most of yesterday's roast chicken for a fun and fast lunch or dinner.

Best beef taco recipes

Te Quiero Taco
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Te Quiero Taco

Ryan Scott

Craving a taste of childhood — or your favorite fast-food taco? Look no further.

Curtis Stone's Korean Steak Tacos
Alamy
Curtis Stone's Korean Steak Tacos

Curtis Stone

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone says tacos solve all the weeknight cooking dilemmas. They are fast, customizable (for those fussy eaters), and fun to eat. This Korean-inspired version has a ridiculously delicious flavor-profile that breathes new life into classic ground meat tacos.

Steak Tacos with Tomatillo Salsa
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Steak Tacos with Tomatillo Salsa

Mark Anderson

Everybody loves tacos, but we love these because they are stuffed with juicy, tender steak that will make you feel like you ordered tacos at a high-end steakhouse. These also make amazing quesadillas or sopes. You can also swap out the sirloin steak for flank or skirt steak, too.

Ground Beef Tacos
TODAY
Ground Beef Tacos

Ryan Scott

This recipe works well with ground beef or ground turkey. Instead of relying on a store-bought spice mix, you can easily make your own with everyday spices.

Slow-Cooked Brisket Tacos
Matt Abdoo
Slow-Cooked Brisket Tacos

Matt Abdoo

This is one of Matt Abdoo's go-to recipes when he has leftover brisket. The bright, zesty salsa verde complements the smoky brisket perfectly.

Dylan Dreyer's Steak Tacos
Getty Images
Dylan Dreyer's Steak Tacos

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan says the skirt steak in this taco recipe barely makes it into the taco — it's just that tasty!

Best fish taco recipes

Fish Tacos with Creamy Chipotle Cabbage Slaw
Nathan Congleton
Fish Tacos with Creamy Chipotle Cabbage Slaw

Daphne Oz

This is the homemade version of the kind of comfort food Daphne Oz adores. These tacos are filling but won't weigh you down. Feel free to add guacamole and salsa for extra deliciousness.

Sweet Chili Salmon Tacos with Green Apple Salsa
Jet Tila
Sweet Chili Salmon Tacos with Green Apple Salsa

Jet Tila

You don't have to use white fish or shrimp to make a killer seafood taco. Jet Tila loves the combination of sweet and heat in this recipe with salmon.

Bobby Flay's Blue Corn Tostadas with Shrimp, Salsa and Slaw
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Bobby Flay's Blue Corn Tostadas with Shrimp, Salsa and Slaw

Bobby Flay

These tostadas serve up some serious crunch. Crispy blue corn tortillas are topped with fresh cabbage slaw, spicy tomato salsa and grilled shrimp giving them a ton of flavor and a terrific texture.

Cal-Mex Fish Tacos with Creamy Slaw
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Cal-Mex Fish Tacos with Creamy Slaw

Pati Jinich

Fried fish tacos are one of life's ultimate comfort foods. Want to feel like you're taking a beach vacation? Just whip up a batch of these delightful Baja California-inspired tacos.

Best vegetarian taco recipes

Joy Bauer's Black Bean Tacos
Nathan Congelton / TODAY
Joy Bauer's Black Bean Tacos

Joy Bauer

Just one cup of black beans contains 15 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber. While this dish is perfect for vegetarians, meat lovers will definitely enjoy this tasty twist on a Mexican classic, too. Best of all, this recipe comes together in no time.

Sweet Potato Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sweet Potato Tacos

Alana Leland

These tacos are simple to make and require minimal prep, making them an ideal dinner dish for hectic weeknights. You can dress up this veggie-based meal with avocado, a squeeze of lime, crumbled feta cheese and fresh cilantro.

Cauliflower Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Cauliflower Tacos

Elizabeth Mayhew

These meat-free tacos turn cauliflower into the main attraction. These tacos can easily be made vegan by leaving out the sour cream and using vegan cheese as a topping.

Mushroom Taco 'Meat'
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Mushroom Taco 'Meat'

Samah Dada

Mushrooms can really do it all … and here, they make a delicious ground meat substitute. When you dice the mushrooms finely, you achieve the perfect filling for tacos and bowls, or even a topping for a salad or pizza. It's flavorful, spiced and full of plant-based deliciousness.

Lentil Tacos
Courtesy Sweet Potato Soul
Lentil Tacos

Jenné Claiborne

This recipe always takes under 30 minutes, so if you haven't meal prepped or want a quick dinner, it's the recipe for you. It's very nutritious and filling.

Best taco recipes with pork

Cola Braised Pork Tacos
TODAY
Cola Braised Pork Tacos

Marcela Valladolid

There's no lard needed in this healthier version of traditional Mexican carnitas. The meat is also sweeter and more caramelized tasting because of the cola. Best of all? It can be made with minimal effort for a very easy weeknight dinner.

Instant Pot Chipotle Pork Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Instant Pot Chipotle Pork Tacos

Melissa Clark

Slash the time it takes to make spicy pork taco filling by using a pressure cooker. This recipe serves eight to 10 people, so it's perfect for parties and will make plenty of leftovers.

Kansas City-Style Pulled Pork Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Kansas City-Style Pulled Pork Tacos

Christan Willis

The sweet and slightly spicy barbecue sauce that is a staple to Kansas City takes these pork tacos to the next level. The pork can be cooked overnight and then the tacos can easily be assembled whenever you're ready to serve them.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Tacos with Pineapple Cucumber Salsa
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilled Pork Tenderloin Tacos with Pineapple Cucumber Salsa

Katie Lee

Feel free to substitute other fruits for the pineapple in the salsa, like peaches, nectarines or apricots. The combination of sweet, juicy fruit with the savory pork is just divine.