Chef notes

I know what you're going to say. This doesn't look like the coconut shrimp we had on Maui???!!! And you're right, it doesn't. Nobody knows better than me what that kind of coconut shrimp looks like, since during my years cooking at Aloha Mixed Plate, I fried up thousands upon thousands of those suckers. Yes, shredded coconut and fried shrimp is delicious, but to this day I won't order it just on principle. I'm still traumatized. And if you think I had it bad, spare a thought for Auntie Lovey, who was our veteran prep cook: Every day, she'd have to bread two thousand shrimp in under three hours.

But beyond my culinary PTSD, there is another reason why I'm jaded. For the most part, locals don't eat coconut shrimp. It's pure haole bait. Going to Hawaii to eat coconut shrimp would be like bragging about all the California rolls you ate in Tokyo.

But rather than be a hater, I try to be constructive with such opinions. So, I thought back to the shrimp dishes that, to me, symbolized celebration and indulgence. My mind went back to special occasions, when my family would go to Sun Sun Lau, a bygone Chinese restaurant in Hilo, and order honey-walnut shrimp. The shrimp were flash-fried in cornstarch and then covered in a sweet, condensed-milk-and-mayonnaise-based sauce and served with crunchy honey walnuts. Broke. The. Mouth.

So that's how we got here: coconut shrimp reimagined as honey-walnut shrimp. Instead of sweetened condensed milk, I reduce coconut milk down to a creamy sauce and, rather than candied walnuts, I use oven-baked candied coconut chips, a crispy snack that you'll find sold in local gift shops (easy to make it yourself, though). Even better than Leung's, I daresay. Let's get coconut shrimp 2.0 trending and maybe, just maybe, unseat the original.