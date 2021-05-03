Swap option: If you are vegetarian, chop the mushrooms and add to the dip mixture.

Technique tip: Gently brushing the mushrooms to remove any organic matter is sufficient. Washing the mushrooms will make them too soft and have a slime-like texture.

Cream cheese and sausage is one of my family's favorite dips. This recipe takes it to a whole new level by stuffing it into bite-sized mushrooms. It's a portable pick-up guests will love.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

Brush the whole mushrooms with a clean, dry towel to remove any extra organic matter. Pull out and discard the stems and set the mushroom caps aside, stem-side up.

3.

In a large skillet, brown the sausage, stirring often, for 8-10 minutes, until crumbled and no longer pink. Remove the sausage from the skillet with a slotted spoon and drain well. Wipe out the drippings from the skillet. In the same skillet, heat the oil and cook the sliced mushrooms, onion and pepper until tender, 6-8 minutes. Stir together the cream cheese and Worcestershire sauce in a small bowl, then stir into the vegetable mixture. Add the cooked sausage. Heat and stir until the cheese is melted.

4.

Stuff the sausage mixture into the mushroom caps. Place the caps on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until the mushroom caps are tender, 15-20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.