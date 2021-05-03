IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 thoughtful last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can get on Amazon

Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
12
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)
Angie Mosier
Elizabeth Heiskell
COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
12
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Ingredients

  • 30 nice-sized white button mushrooms (big enough to stuff), plus 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced for the filling (about 3 cups)
  • 1 pound bulk hot or sweet Italian pork sausage
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

    • Chef notes

    Cream cheese and sausage is one of my family's favorite dips. This recipe takes it to a whole new level by stuffing it into bite-sized mushrooms. It's a portable pick-up guests will love.

    Technique tip: Gently brushing the mushrooms to remove any organic matter is sufficient. Washing the mushrooms will make them too soft and have a slime-like texture.

    Swap option: If you are vegetarian, chop the mushrooms and add to the dip mixture.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Brush the whole mushrooms with a clean, dry towel to remove any extra organic matter. Pull out and discard the stems and set the mushroom caps aside, stem-side up.

    3.

    In a large skillet, brown the sausage, stirring often, for 8-10 minutes, until crumbled and no longer pink. Remove the sausage from the skillet with a slotted spoon and drain well. Wipe out the drippings from the skillet. In the same skillet, heat the oil and cook the sliced mushrooms, onion and pepper until tender, 6-8 minutes. Stir together the cream cheese and Worcestershire sauce in a small bowl, then stir into the vegetable mixture. Add the cooked sausage. Heat and stir until the cheese is melted.

    4.

    Stuff the sausage mixture into the mushroom caps. Place the caps on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until the mushroom caps are tender, 15-20 minutes. Serve immediately.

    Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved. 

    TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Elizabeth Heiskell makes stuffed mushrooms, brie pasta

    May 3, 202104:54

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyEntertainingPartyQuickAppetizersHors d'Oeuvres

    More AppetizersSee All

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Sandra Lee's Creamy Guacamole

    Natalie Morales' Easy Hummus with Veggies

    Craig & Lindsay's Easy English Muffin Pizzas

    Chicken Satay with Basil Pesto

    Retro Avocado Deviled Eggs

    Craig's Sticky Soy Sauce Wings

    Chicken Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce

    Chicken Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce

    Baked Clams

    Baked Clams