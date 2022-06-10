This dish was one of the first dishes I learned to make. It's fast, easy to make, cheap, super light, full of flavor and perfect for any time of day.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Whip ricotta with the heavy cream and salt until nice and fluffy.

3.

Toast the bread in the oven for a few minutes until golden and crisp.

4.

Spread the ricotta mixture evenly on the bread.

5.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper, chopped hazelnuts and rosemary.

6.

Drizzle with truffle honey and enjoy.