Spiced Roasted Chickpeas

COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(23)
Tray of roasted or baked seasoned chickpeas.
ClarkandCompany / Getty Images

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Checka Ciammaichelli
Ingredients

  • 2 (15.5-ounce) cans chickpeas
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    Chef notes

    Move over popcorn! Roasted chickpeas are the new easy-to-make, deliciously addictive snack in town. They are crunchy and tasty with just the right blend of spices. They also pack a ton of nutrients into every bite.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 375°F.

    2.

    Drain both cans of chickpeas and transfer chickpeas to a bowl. Add the olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, chili powder, salt and pepper and mix with the chickpeas.

    3.

    Spread chickpeas onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Put the pan in the oven for 30-40 minutes. Move the chickpeas around the pan during baking so they don't stick together.

    4.

    Once the chickpeas are crispy and mostly dry, take the pan out of the oven and let them cool.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyTODAY TableVeganVegetarianHors d'Oeuvres

