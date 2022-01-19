Move over popcorn! Roasted chickpeas are the new easy-to-make, deliciously addictive snack in town. They are crunchy and tasty with just the right blend of spices. They also pack a ton of nutrients into every bite.

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Drain both cans of chickpeas and transfer chickpeas to a bowl. Add the olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, chili powder, salt and pepper and mix with the chickpeas.

Spread chickpeas onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Put the pan in the oven for 30-40 minutes. Move the chickpeas around the pan during baking so they don't stick together.

Once the chickpeas are crispy and mostly dry, take the pan out of the oven and let them cool.