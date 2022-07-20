47 funny Thanksgiving quotes to get the whole table laughing

Thanksgiving is a time to show your thanks — but sometimes that's hard when you catch a glimpse of all the dirty dishes piled high or the family member complaining about getting stuck kid’s table for another year.

Other than keeping a steady supply of Thanksgiving cocktails on hand, it’s also essential to have a sense of humor about everything — the good, the bad, the burnt — that the holiday brings.

When you need a laugh, read through these funny Thanksgiving quotes including iconic lines from movies and TV shows like "Friends," along with hilarious musings from comedians like Jim Gaffigan.

So, no matter what your family is like or how much you’ve overeaten, these quotes make it clear that everyone — even Hugh Jackman, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon — can relate.

Post one of these funny quotes on Instagram or put it up on a letter board to let everyone in on the joke. You’ll all be chuckling your way through Thanksgiving dinner.