Chef notes

Everything bagels are so delicious I wish I could eat them any day and at any time. This recipe is a way to provide everything bagel goodness in dip form. It comes together so easily and packs a serious punch of flavor. Feel free to omit the capers and scallions if you want to keep the recipe as simple as possible.

Technique tip: If you are having trouble combining the ingredients, feel free to mix everything together with an electric mixer or stand mixer. If making in advance, store in the refrigerator covered for up to 3 days in advance of serving.

Swap option: 2 tablespoons of finely minced can be used instead of scallions. If you can't find bagel chips, feel free to use pretzels or potato chips.