Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 (16-ounce) container sour cream
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested
- 1/3 cup everything bagel seasoning, plus more for garnish
- 2 (3.5-ounce) containers capers, drained and rinsed
- 3 scallions, roots removed, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- extra-virgin olive oil, for garnish
- bagel chips, Persian cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, for serving
Chef notes
Everything bagels are so delicious I wish I could eat them any day and at any time. This recipe is a way to provide everything bagel goodness in dip form. It comes together so easily and packs a serious punch of flavor. Feel free to omit the capers and scallions if you want to keep the recipe as simple as possible.
Technique tip: If you are having trouble combining the ingredients, feel free to mix everything together with an electric mixer or stand mixer. If making in advance, store in the refrigerator covered for up to 3 days in advance of serving.
Swap option: 2 tablespoons of finely minced can be used instead of scallions. If you can't find bagel chips, feel free to use pretzels or potato chips.
Preparation1.
In a medium bowl, whisk together cream cheese, sour cream, and the juice and zest of 1 lemon. Add everything bagel seasoning, capers and white parts of scallions, reserving the green parts for garnish. Whisk to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.2.
Transfer to a serving bowl and top with green scallions, a drizzle of olive oil and additional everything bagel seasoning.3.
Serve with bagel chips, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers and enjoy!