The technique of soaking bread in milk to incorporate into meatballs is a traditionally Italian move. It adds moisture and body to the meatballs which makes them perfectly tender. The sweet and tart sauce is an excellent foil to the delicate meatballs.

Preparation

For the agrodolce:

Add sugar and vinegar to a pot over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce by half to yield 1 cup. Set aside.

For the meatballs:

1.

Cut sliced white bread into 1/4-inch squares. Lightly toast in the oven until golden. Cool.

2.

Soak the croutons in milk until completely saturated. This should be done before starting to make the meatballs.

3.

In a pan, sweat the garlic in olive oil. Just before tender, add the parsley. Continue to cook until tender. Add the diced onion. Season with a pinch of salt. Cook until tender. Reserve.

4.

In a large bowl, combine the meats, cooked garlic and onion mix, grated Parmesan, salt and egg.

5.

Add the bread mix until fully incorporated by gently folding it together. Do not over-mix.

6.

Portion into 1-ounce balls. Fry at 325 F for 2 minutes.

7.

After frying, toss in a bowl with just enough agrodolce to cover.

8.

Plate the meatballs and finish with freshly grated Pecorino and black pepper.