Chef notes

What's not to love about barbecue-flavored sweet potato chips? I could put this entire recipe down by myself — I am that obsessed. These are the perfect snack for game day, or the perfect thing to serve alongside a bunch of sandwiches or sliders.

Technique tip: Make sure you have a slotted spoon or a spider for this recipe — that makes removing the fried chips super easy and keeps everything safe.

Swap option: You can mix up the seasoning mixture to whatever you prefer, or make this with regular russet potatoes, if you like.