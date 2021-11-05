Ingredients
Chef notes
What's not to love about barbecue-flavored sweet potato chips? I could put this entire recipe down by myself — I am that obsessed. These are the perfect snack for game day, or the perfect thing to serve alongside a bunch of sandwiches or sliders.
Technique tip: Make sure you have a slotted spoon or a spider for this recipe — that makes removing the fried chips super easy and keeps everything safe.
Swap option: You can mix up the seasoning mixture to whatever you prefer, or make this with regular russet potatoes, if you like.
Preparation1.
Heat the canola oil in a large, heavy-bottomed Dutch oven over medium-high heat.2.
While the oil is heating up, thinly slice the sweet potatoes using a mandolin.3.
In a small dish, mix together the spices and season with salt.4.
Once the oil is hot (you'll see it shimmer), transfer a handful of the sliced sweet potatoes into the oil and fry for a few minutes until crisp. Using a pair of tongs or a slotted spoon, flip the chips over halfway through the frying process to ensure even cooking.5.
Once the chips are crisp, remove them from the hot oil using a slotted spoon and transfer them onto a paper towel-lined baking sheet. While the chips are still wet with oil, dust them with the homemade barbecue seasoning mixture.6.
Let the chips dry and any excess oil be absorbed by the paper towel. Once the chips are cooled, serve as needed.