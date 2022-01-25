I'm not sure what's happening at your house, but we've officially reached the late-January dinnertime doldrums. My "New Year, New You" motivation for happily busting out healthy meals has waned, but my fridge is teeming with fresh produce in search of a recipe. Enter sheet-pan suppers, which I've recently put back into rotation on busy weeknights. They're the perfect solution for roasting up all those vegetables in the crisper — and the clean-up is an absolute breeze. Plus, you can always use the leftovers on salads or tucked into a wrap the next day.

Sheet-pan dinners are also an excellent way to elevate simple proteins like fish and shrimp into something special with the addition of flavorful dressings, tangy cheese and olives and bright herbs.

Ready to get started? From seafood to chicken to cauliflower, try these five sheet-pan suppers your family will love:

Flummoxed by cooking fish? In this simple and flavor-packed sheet-pan dinner, white fish is topped with a lemon-dill-mustard dressing for a bright, herby flavor that pairs well with juicy tomatoes and crunchy green beans.

The Mediterranean diet is trendy not only because it's healthy, but also because it's delicious. This all-in-one, easy shrimp dinner is no exception. Oregano, mint and feta round out the veggies, salty Greek olives and shrimp.

This brightly-seasoned roast chicken dinner gets its sweetness from honey and its spice from ancho chile powder. When topped with creamy cotija cheese and zesty cilantro, this easy, all-in-one meal is unbeatable.

This sheet-pan supper takes franks and beans to another level. Buttery cannellini beans and kale pair wonderfully with this peppery, nutritious Italian sausage dinner. A delightfully easy meal for any night of the week, the whole thing only takes 10 minutes to put together in one sheet-pan and takes just 30 minutes to bake.

Whether it's Meatless Monday or you want a protein-rich serving of vegetables with plenty of umami flavor for dinner, this all-in-one dish is a winner. Cauliflower, shiitake mushrooms and bok choy come together beautifully in a Korean barbecue sauce speckled with raw cashews for a perfectly balanced crunch in each bite.

4 tips for cooking on a sheet pan

Want to try your hand at your own one-pan recipe?

Frank Proto, director of culinary operations at the Institute of Culinary Education previously shared four guidelines for making a sensational sheet-pan supper:

Use proteins that reheat well the next day. Think chicken thighs, pork shoulder, pork shoulder chops or chuck steak. Keep the seasoning simple and make a sauce to give the dish more flavor. Cut denser vegetables like potatoes a little larger than lighter ones such as broccoli. Add lighter vegetables like onions and garlic later in the cooking process to avoid burning.

