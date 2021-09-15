Here's one heck of an omelet hack: I’m making six flavorful omelets … all at once … in the oven! You just need to whisk a large batch of eggs, pour 'em into an 11-by-17-inch baking sheet, add any toppings you like and bake it off. Here, I divided my sheet pan into three sections: a medley of sautéed vegetables (aka whatever you have in your fridge), poultry sausage or savory bacon with melty cheddar, and last but not least, tomato, lox and onion. Once cooked, you can cut them into six large squares and dig in. Or, you can create the ultimate omelet wrap by placing a square on a tortilla and rolling it up. If you have any leftovers, they’ll keep in the fridge for up to a week. Be sure to wrap them individually and simply warm for about 30 seconds in the microwave before eating. Makes for an egg-cellent meal!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 375F. Liberally mist a 11-by-17-inch baking sheet with nonstick spray. Set aside.

2.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk all of the eggs so they’re nice and frothy. Stir in the salt, pepper and optional herbs. Pour egg mixture into a standard baking sheet and decorate with preferred toppings. You can either decorate the entire sheet pan with the same flavor theme, or divide into two or three columns and vary it up. Here are my suggestions:

*Per 1/3 sheet pan: Vegetable Medley (1 cup sautéed, diced veggies); Turkey Bacon/Poultry Sausage and Cheese (3 strips cooked, chopped bacon + 1/4 cup shredded cheese); Tomato, Lox and Onion (2 ounces lox, 1 sliced tomato, 1/4 red onion).

3.

Bake in oven on middle rack for 18 to 20 minutes (make sure the rack is level so the eggs cook evenly). Remove from oven, let cool and cut into 6 jumbo squares.