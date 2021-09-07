Chef notes

There's nothing my family loves more than dark-meat chicken and bread. I, for one, appreciate that this delicious meal can come together on one sheet pan, providing everyone a win-win weeknight meal.

Technique tip: Tearing the bread apart with your hands will keep the dish looking rustic and more homemade.

Swap option: You can experiment with different vegetables such as yellow squash, asparagus or green beans.

Special equipment: A meat thermometer is helpful when gauging whether or not poultry is properly cooked.