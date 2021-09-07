IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(66)
Katie Stilo
Image: Siri PinterSiri Daly
Ingredients

Panzanella
  • 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 red onion, chopped
  • 1 zucchini, halved and sliced
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups baguette, roughly torn apart into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 cups washed arugula
    • Dressing
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    There's nothing my family loves more than dark-meat chicken and bread. I, for one, appreciate that this delicious meal can come together on one sheet pan, providing everyone a win-win weeknight meal.

    Technique tip: Tearing the bread apart with your hands will keep the dish looking rustic and more homemade.

    Swap option: You can experiment with different vegetables such as yellow squash, asparagus or green beans.

    Special equipment: A meat thermometer is helpful when gauging whether or not poultry is properly cooked.

    Preparation

    For the panzanella:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 425 F.

    2.

    Arrange chicken on a lightly greased baking sheet. Place tomatoes, onion and zucchini around the chicken. Drizzle everything with olive oil, salt and pepper and combine to coat.

    3.

    Roast in oven for about 10 minutes. Remove tray from the oven and add the torn bread. Return to oven and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until chicken reaches internal temp of 165 F.

    For the dressing:

    Whisk dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

    To serve:

    When chicken is cooked, serve everything over a shallow bowl of arugula. Drizzle desired amount of dressing over top.  

    Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella

    Recipe Tags

    Italian30 Minute MealsComfort FoodDinnerEasyOne potQuickEntrées

