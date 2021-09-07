Ingredients
There's nothing my family loves more than dark-meat chicken and bread. I, for one, appreciate that this delicious meal can come together on one sheet pan, providing everyone a win-win weeknight meal.
Technique tip: Tearing the bread apart with your hands will keep the dish looking rustic and more homemade.
Swap option: You can experiment with different vegetables such as yellow squash, asparagus or green beans.
Special equipment: A meat thermometer is helpful when gauging whether or not poultry is properly cooked.
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Preheat the oven to 425 F.2.
Arrange chicken on a lightly greased baking sheet. Place tomatoes, onion and zucchini around the chicken. Drizzle everything with olive oil, salt and pepper and combine to coat.3.
Roast in oven for about 10 minutes. Remove tray from the oven and add the torn bread. Return to oven and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until chicken reaches internal temp of 165 F.
For the dressing:
Whisk dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
To serve:
When chicken is cooked, serve everything over a shallow bowl of arugula. Drizzle desired amount of dressing over top.