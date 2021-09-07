Ingredients
Chef notes
This meatloaf is light in texture but heavy in flavor, and when it's combined with my favorite potato recipe of all time and cooked on just one sheet pan … it's pretty much an award-winning dish.
Technique tip: Salting your boiling water will add a deeper depth of flavor to your finished result, as well as help the potatoes crisp up more.
Swap option: Instead of ground turkey, you can use ground beef.
Special equipment: A potato masher or large fork is helpful to smash the potatoes.
Preparation
For the meatloaf:1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F.2.
Combine the ground turkey, panko, milk, onion, egg, parsley, salt, pepper and 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce.3.
Shape the mixture into a loaf and place on a lightly greased sheet pan (you may also cover the pan with lightly greased foil).4.
Stir together the vinegar, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire and remaining tomato sauce. Pour sauce over the rest of the meatloaf (you may choose to save some for later).
For the smashed potatoes:1.
Meanwhile, place potatoes in a large pot of salted water, covering by one inch. Bring to a boil, and then simmer for about 10 minutes, until potatoes are fork tender.2.
While potatoes are boiling, combine olive oil, garlic, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a small bowl and stir to combine.3.
Place drained potatoes about an inch apart around the baking sheet with the meatloaf. Using a potato masher or a large fork, lightly smash each potato, breaking them apart slightly. Drizzle the oil mixture on top of each potato.4.
Bake everything for one hour.