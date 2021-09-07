Chef notes

This meatloaf is light in texture but heavy in flavor, and when it's combined with my favorite potato recipe of all time and cooked on just one sheet pan … it's pretty much an award-winning dish.

Technique tip: Salting your boiling water will add a deeper depth of flavor to your finished result, as well as help the potatoes crisp up more.

Swap option: Instead of ground turkey, you can use ground beef.

Special equipment: A potato masher or large fork is helpful to smash the potatoes.