Chef notes

Packaged gnocchi are one of my most favorite ingredients during this need-things-to-be-easier season in my life. Does that make me sound old? Good, because I meant for it to!

All self-deprecating old lady references aside, this meatless marvel is both a cinch and a revelation: soft and tender gnocchi pillows roasted on a sheet pan with the best variety of veggies and topped with Parmesan and basil. Give me this, a clear to-do list, a glass of wine … and I'm just fine.

Swap options: Add peeled raw shrimp to the pan with the veggies for a bit of seafood! Sub in or add any veggies you like, such as halved mushrooms, zucchini chunks, fresh green beans and so forth.