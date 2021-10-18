IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sheet-Pan Gnocchi

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(66)
Ed Anderson
Ree Drummond
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup prepared pesto
  • 1 (16-ounce) package gnocchi
  • 1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 red onion, cut into large chunks
  • 1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup mixed yellow and red cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic glaze
  • freshly shaved Parmesan cheese, for serving
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

    • Chef notes

    Packaged gnocchi are one of my most favorite ingredients during this need-things-to-be-easier season in my life. Does that make me sound old? Good, because I meant for it to!

    All self-deprecating old lady references aside, this meatless marvel is both a cinch and a revelation: soft and tender gnocchi pillows roasted on a sheet pan with the best variety of veggies and topped with Parmesan and basil. Give me this, a clear to-do list, a glass of wine … and I'm just fine.

    Swap options: Add peeled raw shrimp to the pan with the veggies for a bit of seafood! Sub in or add any veggies you like, such as halved mushrooms, zucchini chunks, fresh green beans and so forth.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 450 F.

    2.

    In a small pitcher or bowl, mix together the olive oil and pesto.

    3.

    Lay the gnocchi, asparagus, onion and bell peppers on a sheet pan. Pour the pesto-oil mixture over everything and toss everything to coat. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper and roast for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and toss again. Sprinkle the tomatoes on top and toss. Return to the oven until the edges of the gnocchi have begun to get golden and crisp, about 10 minutes.

    4.

    Give the mix one final toss and serve in bowls. Garnish with the balsamic glaze and Parmesan shavings and basil.

