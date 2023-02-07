31 quick and easy breakfast ideas for busy mornings

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Short on time? No sweat! These speedy recipes will satisfy your hunger in a snap.
TODAY
By Katie Rice

While breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day, it’s also often the most rushed. With these quick breakfast ideas, a go-go-go morning doesn’t mean you need to lose out on nutrition and flavor for the sake of a speedy bite.

When you only have a moment to throw something together, try Joy Bauer’s PB & Berry Breakfast Bowl, which is made with Greek yogurt, four types of berries and peanut butter. If you’ve got prep time the night before but no time in the morning, give Cold Brew Overnight Oats a shot. If you prefer something hot to get you going, you’ll find plenty of options for warm, eggy dishes or breakfast sweets that are sneakily packed with protein and superfoods. And the best part? They come together in no time at all.

Savory breakfasts

Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos
Lauren Salkeld

Lauren Salkeld

To make busy mornings a little easier, prep these egg, bean and cheese burritos ahead and reheat them in the microwave when you’re ready to eat. They’ll keep for up to one month in the freezer.

Hash Brown Egg Cups
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Siri Daly

Muffin tins are a make-ahead marvel, allowing you to prep handheld breakfast treats days in advance. This savory bite works just as well for an on-the-go morning as it does for a snackable brunch spread. Frozen tater tots stand in for hand-shredded hash browns, cutting down on prep time while leaving you with a still-savory bite.

The Ultimate Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole
Casey Barber

Casey Barber

The beauty of this sausage, egg and cheese casserole is that all of the prep work and assembly can be done the evening before. But it’s not just a time-saver; it makes the whole dish taste better too. Soaking the casserole overnight makes for a light, eggy custard dish that’s fully saturated with flavor.

English Breakfast Sandwiches
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Brooklyn Beckham

Inspired by the breakfasts Brooklyn Beckham’s grandmother used to serve him, this early morning sandwich packs all of the flavors of an English breakfast into one dish. Filled with both country sausage and English bacon, it’s an extra meaty (and extra delicious!) grab-and-go breakfast.

Make-Ahead Spinach and Artichoke Baked Egg Soufflés
Casey Barber

Casey Barber

Riffing on the classic dip, these single-serve egg souffles can be fully baked ahead and easily reheated during a busy morning. If you’re not in a huge rush, they can be par-baked and finished right before meal time. Want to make sure you’ve always got a quick breakfast idea ready when needed? You can freeze these muffin tin delights for up to two months.

3-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza Bianco
Grace Parisi

Grace Parisi

Who says pizza for breakfast has to mean cold leftovers? Use a piece of flatbread such as na’an or pita and top it with a fried egg, cheese and hot sauce, then cut it into slices or fold it up into a messy sandwich. Whichever way you slice it, it’s easy and yummy.

Savannah's 'Dream' Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida

TODAY Cafe

Far from a bodega BEC, this inventive breakfast sandwich includes roasted tomatoes, avocado, cheddar, sausage and eggs between an everything seasoned croissant. Use pre-roasted tomatoes to cut back on prep work!

Easy Egg Bites
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Instant Loss Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds--Includes 100+ Recipes

Brittany Williams

Looking for a nourishing, protein-packed meal that will keep you energized throughout the day? Egg bites have you covered. Filled with cheese and bell peppers and baked in individual portions, they’re easy to make ahead and freeze.

Brooklyn's Brunch Casserole
Courtesy Justin Coit

Vanessa Lachey

Store-bought biscuits are the secret to making a brunch casserole, even when you’re short on time. Vanessa Lachey loves this sausage and cheese dish because it allows her to spend more time snuggling and less time cooking.

Perfect Over-Easy Eggs
Ali Rosen

Ali Rosen

Never struggle to make a great egg for a breakfast sandwich or breakfast platter again! Armed with a few tips and tricks, you’ll have perfect whites and a runny yolk every time.

Al's Garlic Avocado Toast
TODAY

Al Roker

Al Roker’s formula for perfect avocado toast is this: a slice of whole wheat bread that’s toasted and rubbed with garlic, high-quality mashed avocado, flaky salt and olive oil for a final flavorful touch. The garlic rub adds just the right amount of zing to a creamy, mild bite that’s packed with healthy fats.

Avocado, Spinach and Egg Breakfast Tacos
Casey Barber

Casey Barber

Starting the first meal of the day with something hot and filling can make all the difference if you’re feeling low energy. Simple breakfast tacos loaded with egg, spinach and avocado ensure you’ve packed in tons of nutrients before you’re even out the door.

Siri Daly's Ham and Veggie Breakfast Casserole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Siri Daly

Siri Daly created this dish out of the leftovers from her Christmas dinner, but the veggie, meat and egg-filled dish is great any time of year. Using dinner leftovers keeps the prep quick and easy. Bonus: it actually tastes better if assembled the night before baking, making morning cooking a breeze.

Baked Eggs in Avocado
Shutterstock

Adam Richman

Imagine an avocado egg sandwich but without all of that bread getting in the way. If that piques your interest, you’ll want to learn how to make eggs baked in an avocado. Once you’ve removed the avocado pit, simply crack an egg inside and bake — it doesn’t get simpler than that!

Sweet breakfasts

Cinnamon Roll Baked French Toast
Zach Schiffman / TODAY

Jet Tila

Faster to cook than either cinnamon rolls or french toast, this sweet breakfast casserole relies on two tubes of store-bought cinammon rolls for speed. With almost no prep time at all, this is a recipe that will please the whole family.

Praline Monkey Bread Muffins
Emily Ferretti

Joy the Baker

Store-bought biscuits are transformed in this sticky-sweet breakfast favorite. Each biscuit is diced and coated in cinnamon-sugar, then a few pieces are placed in a muffin tin to bake. They’re best enjoyed right out of the oven and generously drizzled with the brown sugar sauce.

Sweet Potato Parfait
Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

You might have tried sweet potato hash browns for breakfast but how about a sweet potato parfait? The creamy starch is a perfect base for yogurt, nuts and berries. Make the sweet potato purée ahead of time so that all you have to do in the morning is assemble and enjoy.

Cold Brew Overnight Oats
Courtesy Frances Largeman-Roth

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Have your coffee and breakfast all-in-one with cold brew overnight oats. This recipe is perfect for multi-taskers who like to hit the ground running.

Superfood Smoothie Breakfast
TODAY Illustration / Marco Borges

Marco Borges

Nutritious and healthy, a smoothie is an excellent way to start the day. This one is packed with superfoods like flaxseeds, hemp, blueberries and walnuts. It’s a quick recipe that can be made even faster by portioning out the ingredients in advance. Then all you need to do is dump, blend and sip.

Natalie Morales' Homemade Coconut Granola
Getty Images

Natalie Morales

Want to know a secret? Most granola sold at the grocery store is loaded with added sweeteners, making this crunchy snack not so healthy after all. Learning how to make granola at home instead of buying those prepackaged options allows you to ensure what you’re eating is good for you. This recipe keeps things simple and healthy with coconut oil, pepitas, sprouted almonds and maple syrup for sweetness.

Fresh Blueberry Muffins
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Jennifer Anderson

A sweet classic, these muffins only take about 15 minutes to bake. Make them with fresh blueberries while they’re in season, but they’re just as good when made with frozen blueberries for a delicious breakfast 365 days a year.

Dylan's Favorite Green Pancakes
Amy Palanjian

Dylan Dreyer

Want to sneak more greens into your first meal of the day? Try blending baby spinach and flaxseed into a whole wheat pancake batter. It’s Dylan Dryer’s favorite way to feed her family a breakfast they’ll love while serving them a boost of fiber and nutrients.

Chocolate-Banana Overnight Oatmeal
Shutterstock

Joy Bauer

Practice patience and you’ll be rewarded with this ready-to-go breakfast. Old-fashioned oats are mixed with cocoa powder, chia seeds and maple syrup for a rich, chocolatey scoop. A sliced banana added to the mix brings sweetness and a creamy texture.

Joy Bauer's Healthy Breakfast Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Joy Bauer

These nachos aren’t like any you’ve had before. Apple slices stand in for the corn chips while yogurt and granola take the place of queso and toppings for a sweet take on the beloved savory appetizer.

Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls
Casey Barber

Casey Barber

By adding Greek yogurt to the glaze and cinnamon filling, this bakery favorite gets a healthy homemade twist, making them less calorie-dense than their food court counterparts. Bonus: they can be prepped in advance. Make the dough and shape the buns the night before. In the morning, simply bake and glaze!

Baked Pull-Apart French Toast
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Mary Giuliani

If cooking slice after slice of French toast has you feeling like a short order cook on the weekends, consider this pull-apart option. The oven does most of the work and a whole loaf of bread is cooked together — no sweating over the griddle needed.

Energizing Trail Mix
Courtesy Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

If you’re the kind of person who prefers a snackable breakfast, try making trail mix for the week ahead. This is less of a recipe and more of a guide — feel free to tweak it to your own tastes.

Loaded Applesauce Muffins
Chris Andre

Ryan Scott

Incorporating applesauce, shredded carrot and zucchini in these muffins ensures they stay moist for days. Bake some on Sunday and enjoy them throughout the week.

Banana Split Smoothie
Smoothie Project: The 28-Day Plan to Feel Happy and Healthy No Matter Your Age

Catherine McCord

Far healthier than a banana split but just as satisfying, this smoothie incorporates bananas, dates, and cacao powder. Top it with fresh or frozen cherries for a finishing touch that’s reminiscent of the ice cream parlor.

Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Banana Custard Toast
Courtesy Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

Chocolatey cocoa powder disguises protein-packed Greek yogurt as dessert in this custardy toast topping. Sliced banana and maple syrup are the quick, delicious final additions to make this, as Bauer says, “a toast to boast about.”

PB & Berry Breakfast Bowl
Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

Talk about an easy breakfast idea! Yogurt, fruits and squiggles of peanut butter make for a great morning meal that’s as pretty to look at as it is delicious to eat.

Katie Rice

Katie Rice is a graduate of the University of Virginia MFA program. Before moving south of the Mason-Dixon line, she grew up in Ohio, earned a BA from Colgate University and worked in the marketing departments of both Random House and Knopf in New York. Currently, she works as a content manager at Ooni Pizza Ovens. She received the Balch Prize for best short story by a graduate student at UVa in 2018. That same year, she was selected to be a resident at Pocoapoco in Oaxaca, Mexico. She's received support from Bread Loaf Writers' Conference, where she was in the last class of work-study scholars. She is currently at work on a novel.