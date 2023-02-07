31 quick and easy breakfast ideas for busy mornings

While breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day, it’s also often the most rushed. With these quick breakfast ideas, a go-go-go morning doesn’t mean you need to lose out on nutrition and flavor for the sake of a speedy bite.

When you only have a moment to throw something together, try Joy Bauer’s PB & Berry Breakfast Bowl, which is made with Greek yogurt, four types of berries and peanut butter. If you’ve got prep time the night before but no time in the morning, give Cold Brew Overnight Oats a shot. If you prefer something hot to get you going, you’ll find plenty of options for warm, eggy dishes or breakfast sweets that are sneakily packed with protein and superfoods. And the best part? They come together in no time at all.

Savory breakfasts

To make busy mornings a little easier, prep these egg, bean and cheese burritos ahead and reheat them in the microwave when you’re ready to eat. They’ll keep for up to one month in the freezer.

Muffin tins are a make-ahead marvel, allowing you to prep handheld breakfast treats days in advance. This savory bite works just as well for an on-the-go morning as it does for a snackable brunch spread. Frozen tater tots stand in for hand-shredded hash browns, cutting down on prep time while leaving you with a still-savory bite.

The beauty of this sausage, egg and cheese casserole is that all of the prep work and assembly can be done the evening before. But it’s not just a time-saver; it makes the whole dish taste better too. Soaking the casserole overnight makes for a light, eggy custard dish that’s fully saturated with flavor.

Inspired by the breakfasts Brooklyn Beckham’s grandmother used to serve him, this early morning sandwich packs all of the flavors of an English breakfast into one dish. Filled with both country sausage and English bacon, it’s an extra meaty (and extra delicious!) grab-and-go breakfast.

Riffing on the classic dip, these single-serve egg souffles can be fully baked ahead and easily reheated during a busy morning. If you’re not in a huge rush, they can be par-baked and finished right before meal time. Want to make sure you’ve always got a quick breakfast idea ready when needed? You can freeze these muffin tin delights for up to two months.

Who says pizza for breakfast has to mean cold leftovers? Use a piece of flatbread such as na’an or pita and top it with a fried egg, cheese and hot sauce, then cut it into slices or fold it up into a messy sandwich. Whichever way you slice it, it’s easy and yummy.

Far from a bodega BEC, this inventive breakfast sandwich includes roasted tomatoes, avocado, cheddar, sausage and eggs between an everything seasoned croissant. Use pre-roasted tomatoes to cut back on prep work!

Looking for a nourishing, protein-packed meal that will keep you energized throughout the day? Egg bites have you covered. Filled with cheese and bell peppers and baked in individual portions, they’re easy to make ahead and freeze.

Store-bought biscuits are the secret to making a brunch casserole, even when you’re short on time. Vanessa Lachey loves this sausage and cheese dish because it allows her to spend more time snuggling and less time cooking.

Never struggle to make a great egg for a breakfast sandwich or breakfast platter again! Armed with a few tips and tricks, you’ll have perfect whites and a runny yolk every time.

Al Roker’s formula for perfect avocado toast is this: a slice of whole wheat bread that’s toasted and rubbed with garlic, high-quality mashed avocado, flaky salt and olive oil for a final flavorful touch. The garlic rub adds just the right amount of zing to a creamy, mild bite that’s packed with healthy fats.

Starting the first meal of the day with something hot and filling can make all the difference if you’re feeling low energy. Simple breakfast tacos loaded with egg, spinach and avocado ensure you’ve packed in tons of nutrients before you’re even out the door.

Siri Daly created this dish out of the leftovers from her Christmas dinner, but the veggie, meat and egg-filled dish is great any time of year. Using dinner leftovers keeps the prep quick and easy. Bonus: it actually tastes better if assembled the night before baking, making morning cooking a breeze.

Imagine an avocado egg sandwich but without all of that bread getting in the way. If that piques your interest, you’ll want to learn how to make eggs baked in an avocado. Once you’ve removed the avocado pit, simply crack an egg inside and bake — it doesn’t get simpler than that!

Sweet breakfasts

Faster to cook than either cinnamon rolls or french toast, this sweet breakfast casserole relies on two tubes of store-bought cinammon rolls for speed. With almost no prep time at all, this is a recipe that will please the whole family.

Store-bought biscuits are transformed in this sticky-sweet breakfast favorite. Each biscuit is diced and coated in cinnamon-sugar, then a few pieces are placed in a muffin tin to bake. They’re best enjoyed right out of the oven and generously drizzled with the brown sugar sauce.

You might have tried sweet potato hash browns for breakfast but how about a sweet potato parfait? The creamy starch is a perfect base for yogurt, nuts and berries. Make the sweet potato purée ahead of time so that all you have to do in the morning is assemble and enjoy.

Have your coffee and breakfast all-in-one with cold brew overnight oats. This recipe is perfect for multi-taskers who like to hit the ground running.

Nutritious and healthy, a smoothie is an excellent way to start the day. This one is packed with superfoods like flaxseeds, hemp, blueberries and walnuts. It’s a quick recipe that can be made even faster by portioning out the ingredients in advance. Then all you need to do is dump, blend and sip.

Want to know a secret? Most granola sold at the grocery store is loaded with added sweeteners, making this crunchy snack not so healthy after all. Learning how to make granola at home instead of buying those prepackaged options allows you to ensure what you’re eating is good for you. This recipe keeps things simple and healthy with coconut oil, pepitas, sprouted almonds and maple syrup for sweetness.

A sweet classic, these muffins only take about 15 minutes to bake. Make them with fresh blueberries while they’re in season, but they’re just as good when made with frozen blueberries for a delicious breakfast 365 days a year.

Want to sneak more greens into your first meal of the day? Try blending baby spinach and flaxseed into a whole wheat pancake batter. It’s Dylan Dryer’s favorite way to feed her family a breakfast they’ll love while serving them a boost of fiber and nutrients.

Practice patience and you’ll be rewarded with this ready-to-go breakfast. Old-fashioned oats are mixed with cocoa powder, chia seeds and maple syrup for a rich, chocolatey scoop. A sliced banana added to the mix brings sweetness and a creamy texture.

These nachos aren’t like any you’ve had before. Apple slices stand in for the corn chips while yogurt and granola take the place of queso and toppings for a sweet take on the beloved savory appetizer.

By adding Greek yogurt to the glaze and cinnamon filling, this bakery favorite gets a healthy homemade twist, making them less calorie-dense than their food court counterparts. Bonus: they can be prepped in advance. Make the dough and shape the buns the night before. In the morning, simply bake and glaze!

If cooking slice after slice of French toast has you feeling like a short order cook on the weekends, consider this pull-apart option. The oven does most of the work and a whole loaf of bread is cooked together — no sweating over the griddle needed.

If you’re the kind of person who prefers a snackable breakfast, try making trail mix for the week ahead. This is less of a recipe and more of a guide — feel free to tweak it to your own tastes.

Incorporating applesauce, shredded carrot and zucchini in these muffins ensures they stay moist for days. Bake some on Sunday and enjoy them throughout the week.

Far healthier than a banana split but just as satisfying, this smoothie incorporates bananas, dates, and cacao powder. Top it with fresh or frozen cherries for a finishing touch that’s reminiscent of the ice cream parlor.

Chocolatey cocoa powder disguises protein-packed Greek yogurt as dessert in this custardy toast topping. Sliced banana and maple syrup are the quick, delicious final additions to make this, as Bauer says, “a toast to boast about.”

Talk about an easy breakfast idea! Yogurt, fruits and squiggles of peanut butter make for a great morning meal that’s as pretty to look at as it is delicious to eat.