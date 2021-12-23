Swap option: You can control the spiciness by adding more or less pepperoncini.

Pickled pepperoncini are the secret ingredient here, adding spice and tanginess. They also serve to brighten up the meaty pork chops, nutty chickpeas and earthy broccoli.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 425 F with a rimmed sheet pan on the bottom rack.

2.

Rub the pork chops with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set the pork chops on the preheated baking sheet and roast until they're browned on the underside, about 10 minutes.

3.

Meanwhile, toss the broccoli, chickpeas and pepperoncini with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl. Season with salt.

4.

Flip the pork chops and set them to one side of the pan. Add the broccoli mixture, pepperoncini brine and 1/2 cup water.

5.

Continue to roast, stirring once halfway through, until the broccoli is charred and tender and the pork chops are cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes, and serve.