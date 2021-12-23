IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

Spicy Sheet-Pan Pork Chops and Broccoli

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(20)

Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas

Dec. 23, 202103:49
Lidia Bastianich
COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(20)

Ingredients

  • 4 (10- to 12-ounce) pork chops (about 1½ inches thick)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • kosher salt
  • 1 head broccoli, cut into florets
  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed, drained and patted dry
  • 8 whole pickled pepperoncini, halved lengthwise, plus 1/4 cup brine

    • Chef notes

    Pickled pepperoncini are the secret ingredient here, adding spice and tanginess. They also serve to brighten up the meaty pork chops, nutty chickpeas and earthy broccoli.

    Swap option: You can control the spiciness by adding more or less pepperoncini.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 425 F with a rimmed sheet pan on the bottom rack.

    2.

    Rub the pork chops with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set the pork chops on the preheated baking sheet and roast until they're browned on the underside, about 10 minutes.

    3.

    Meanwhile, toss the broccoli, chickpeas and pepperoncini with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl. Season with salt.

    4.

    Flip the pork chops and set them to one side of the pan. Add the broccoli mixture, pepperoncini brine and 1/2 cup water.

    5.

    Continue to roast, stirring once halfway through, until the broccoli is charred and tender and the pork chops are cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes, and serve.

    Spicy Sheet-Pan Pork Chops and Broccoli

    Recipe Tags

    Italian5 or less ingredients DinnerEasyOne potQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice